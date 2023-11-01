FoxHire and Loxo Announce Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas and CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loxo and FoxHire, two leading software and services companies in the hiring and recruiting industry, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver a comprehensive solution for companies seeking top talent. The partnership will enable Loxo and FoxHire to combine their respective strengths to offer a streamlined, end-to-end solution for recruiters and hiring managers that want to offer contract or temporary staffing.

Loxo is an innovative Talent Intelligence Platform that reduces time to hire, cuts costs, and helps recruiters find higher-quality talent. FoxHire is a software enabled Employer of Record (EOR) platform that allows recruiters and staffing agencies to place contract workers in all 50 states and 100+ countries.

"Partnering with Loxo is an exciting opportunity for us," said Colin LaBeau, President of FoxHire. "Our companies share a common goal of revolutionizing the hiring and recruiting industry. Together, we will be able to deliver a comprehensive solution that will help companies find and hire top contract and temporary talent faster and more efficiently than ever before."

Under the terms of the partnership, Loxo and FoxHire will collaborate on an integration that makes using both services together more seamless. They will also partner together on education and sales efforts.

"Our partnership with FoxHire is a no-brainer," said Sam Kuehnle, Vice President of Marketing at Loxo. "The software ecosystem is way too messy for recruiters and agencies right now. By partnering with FoxHire, we can offer the market a true, headache-free, end-to-end solution."

About Loxo.co

Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. The platform includes a best-in-class ATS, an AI-driven Recruiting CRM, talent search engine of over 1.2 billion people, with contact information including verified mobile phone, personal and work emails. More than 13,200 Executive Search, RPO, professional recruitment and talent acquisition teams across the globe are using Loxo to become hiring machines.

About FoxHire

FoxHire is a global Employer of Record (EOR) Platform that has been helping recruiters, staffing firms, and corporate HR departments hire contract, temporary, and remote employees. FoxHire becomes the legal Employer of Record for any contract workers that recruiting or staffing agencies want to hire, handling all of the payroll, compliance, onboarding, and insurance requirements associated with the new hire.

