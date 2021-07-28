Foxhole Technology Awarded Department of Education (ED), Federal Student Aid (FSA), Cybersecurity and Privacy Support Services (CPSS) Contract

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxhole Technology, Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $300M, five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to provide cybersecurity services to the Department of Education (ED), Federal Student Aid (FSA), Cybersecurity and Privacy Support Services (CPSS). This BPA is a critical component in safeguarding and protecting the critical and sensitive information stored on and in FSA systems and networks. This award adds to the already strong relationship between ED and Foxhole Technology, which stems from successful engagements in the ED Security Operations Center (SOC) where Foxhole Technology (as the prime contractor) has provided 24x7x365 cybersecurity and incident response services for the past five years.

Under this contract, Foxhole Technology will provide cybersecurity and privacy support services for the ED Federal Student Aid (FSA) and the ED Office of Chief Information Officer (OCIO). These services will include: implementation of cybersecurity policies; protection for organizational information technology enterprise infrastructures; and protection from unauthorized access of sensitive U.S. citizen data. Additionally, we will provide fully functional and highly resilient cybersecurity capabilities to ensure continuous monitoring that will effectively identify, assess, manage and mitigate risk through the protection of systems and information. Areas of support on this BPA include, but are not limited to: Cybersecurity Risk Management and Compliance; Information Systems Security Services; Cybersecurity Operations; Software Capability Development; Security Architecture Support; Security Engineering; and Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

"This award underscores our strong growth and proven performance leveraging our innovate, technical excellence in Cyber Security and DevSecOps for Department of Education, DHS and DoD. Our 6,000-square-foot lab and staff are focused on solution development that addresses many of the challenging threats to our nation in the areas of Data Analytics, Threat Hunting, and Critical Infrastructure Protection, just to name a few," said Wes Hester, CEO. "We are excited and looking forward to supporting FSA in its critical, national mission."

This BPA award adds to a series of recent wins for Foxhole Technology in the cybersecurity arena, including a $74 million Department of Homeland Security Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation contract, and a $116 million Transportation Security Administration contract. Together with the CPSS BPA award, these contracts demonstrate the quality of work being implemented by the SDVOSB firm, and the trust Federal customers have in Foxhole Technology.

For more information regarding this contract, contact us.



SOURCE Foxhole Technology, Inc.