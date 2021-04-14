Foxit and Toshiba Announce Strategic Partnership for End-User Productivity and Enterprise Automation

FREMONT, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software , a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced a strategic partnership with Toshiba Tec UK Imaging Systems Limited to leverage Foxit's PhantomPDF and Enterprise Automation solutions in order to optimize the flow of information and data throughout its organization and customer services. Toshiba Tec is a leading provider of information technology products with many applications in industry, logistics, commerce, healthcare and services.

Foxit's PDF and Enterprise Automation solutions were a perfect fit for Toshiba as it will enable its customers to do more with documents at a significant cost savings. Toshiba will leverage PhantomPDF to make significant improvements to workflow, productivity and user experience.

"PhantomPDF allows Toshiba to design flexible, robust and scalable processes, which our customers need to drive their workflows efficiently," Deyon Antoine, Product Manager at Toshiba. "We're excited to integrate Foxit's excellent software into Toshiba's suite of Managed Print, IT and Process Optimisation Services."

PhantomPDF empowers knowledge workers to build better smart PDF documents by providing a comprehensive solution that supports the complete document lifecycle (create, collaborate, edit, manage, share, secure, and track usage) in an affordable and easy-to-use application. This results in improved productivity and enhanced document quality. PhantomPDF is available on desktop systems, mobile devices, and the cloud. To learn more about Foxit's PhantomPDF, please visit: https://www.foxitsoftware.com/pdf-editor/.

"Toshiba is a pioneer in the Digital Transformation journey of many of the largest companies in the UK, and we are excited at the opportunity to partner with them to provide improved workflow and efficiency," said Wim Temmerman, VP Sales EMEA at Foxit. "We look forward to working with Toshiba and their dealers on enhancing Enterprise Automation as we grow this partnership."

Foxit's Enterprise Automation solutions provide server software for improved large-scale document processes. Benefits of the solution include:

Increase business efficiency for your team and organization

Overcome large email files and upload pain points

Protect sensitive customer data

Meet document archiving compliance regulations

Mitigate uncertain cloud/egress storage costs

Implement smarter migrations and standardize content for easier management

To learn about Foxit's enterprise automation solution, please visit: https://www.foxitsoftware.com/enterprise-automation/

About Toshiba Tec

Toshiba Tec Corporation is part of the Toshiba Group, active in various high-tech industrial sectors. Toshiba Tec Corporation is a leading provider of information technology products with many applications in industry, logistics, commerce, healthcare and services. With headquarters in Japan and over 80 subsidiaries worldwide, Toshiba Tec Corporation helps organisations transform the way they create, record, share, manage and display information.

Toshiba Tec UK Imaging Systems Ltd. is part of the globally operating Toshiba Tec Corporation. Their services include managed print services, business process optimisation and effective document management software solutions, managed IT services, innovative digital signage solutions and label printers with a wide range of industrial, logistics, trade healthcare and service sector applications. Toshiba Tec UK Imaging Systems Ltd's HQ is in Chertsey, Surrey.

Further information is available at www.toshibatec.co.uk.

About Foxit Software

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 560 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com.

SOURCE Foxit Software

Related Links

http://www.foxitsoftware.com

