Foxit Announces The PDF Editor Competitive Replacement Program To Help Business Thrive In Digital And Remote Work Environments

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software , a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced its new PhantomPDF Competitive Replacement Program designed to help businesses save money while expanding their PDF editing licenses at a time of rapidly growing need. The program offers a 40 percent price reduction on Foxit PhantomPDF Standard and PhantomPDF Business software licenses when a customer switches from Adobe Acrobat or another PDF vendor.

The 40 percent price reduction is provided on a license-for-license basis, up to the same number of licenses a business currently has with another PDF provider. In addition, the offer includes a two-year reduction in maintenance fees, down from 20 percent to 15 percent. For more information on the program, or to enroll, please visit Foxit at www.foxitsoftware.com/competitive-replacement.

Foxit PhantomPDF software is the leading PDF editing technology alternative to Adobe Acrobat, offering a comprehensive, feature-rich, easy-to-use and far more affordable solution for business users. The company recently announced a major upgrade to its entire PDF software line, including the new Foxit Admin Console and Update Server to automate and improve enterprise management of software licenses and updates.

"The use and need for PDF software are growing in most businesses as companies continue to become more digital. That's particularly true in the current remote work environment," said Andrew Travis, senior vice president of sales for Foxit's End User Productivity Business Unit. "Many businesses want to increase their PDF editing licenses, but in the current situation, budgets are tight. This new replacement program will allow them to both reduce costs and increase seats."

"Foxit PhantomPDF is the premier alternative to Acrobat, with a compelling value proposition of great technology and service at a lower cost," Travis added. "Our new replacement offer makes switching to PhantomPDF even more compelling and logical."

A fast-growing, Silicon Valley-based technology company, Foxit and its award-winning PhantomPDF software is used by more than 100,000 customers around the world—from large global enterprises to mid-sized and small companies—who decided to make the switch from legacy solutions like Adobe. Among those who now license Foxit technology are such major corporations as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Dell and others.

About Foxit Software

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. ConnectedPDF delivers leading edge technology that powers document management, security, and collaboration services for PDF files. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 560 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com.

SOURCE Foxit Software

Related Links

http://www.foxitsoftware.com

