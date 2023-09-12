Foxit Enhances Intelligent Document Platform with Advanced AI and Licensing Features

News provided by

Foxit Software

12 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

Foxit PDF Editor Suite Extends its Leadership in Integrating AI with PDF Editing, Including Smart Redact, Document Summarization, Rewrite, and More

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading PDF and eSign solution innovator Foxit today announced robust upgrades to its Intelligent Document Platform, the Foxit PDF Editor Suite. These enhancements provide businesses with unparalleled document workflow flexibility, efficiency, and security. Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises worldwide.

Foxit PDF Editor Suite stands at the forefront of the industry, offering a comprehensive Intelligent Document Platform. Beyond its superior PDF editing capabilities, it integrates eSign functionalities and AI Services, including the revolutionary Smart Redact. This suite is notable as the pioneer in seamlessly merging AI technology with PDF editing, outperforming competitors. Plus, its competitive pricing makes it a top choice for businesses aiming for cost-effective versatility.

For more information on the Foxit PDF Editor Suite or to download a free trial, please visit https://www.foxit.com/pdf-editor/.

Key advancements include:

  • Secure AI Conversations: Foxit's AI-driven Smart Redact ensures PDFs are devoid of personal and proprietary data, guaranteeing only sanitized content interacts with ChatGPT. Users benefit from a seamless and secure AI experience.
  • Cross-Platform AI Assistant: Previously cloud-exclusive, Foxit PDF Editor Suite's AI Assistant is now available across Windows, Mac, and Cloud platforms. This broad reach equips users with AI-powered document summarization, rewriting, translation, and language correction, optimizing productivity.
  • Licensing Console Upgrade: The Suite's licensing console has evolved, providing businesses with precise control over individual cloud-based services, such as eSignatures, AI Assistant, and Smart-Redact. This enhancement allows businesses to tailor features according to specific needs, ensuring compliance and resource optimization.
  • Collaboration with ChatGPT: Foxit PDF Assistant integrates with ChatGPT's Plugin store, making advanced PDF conversion functionalities available within ChatGPT's ecosystem, heralding a new age in document management.

"Foxit is committed to continuous innovation, addressing our customers' evolving needs," said Phil Lee, CCO at Foxit. "With the expanded AI Assistant availability and enhanced licensing management capabilities, our Foxit PDF Editor Suite offers unparalleled flexibility and control, enabling organizations to boost productivity, enhance collaboration, and maintain seamless document workflows."

To learn more about the powerful creation, editing, collaboration, and protection features and AI capabilities in Foxit PDF Editor Suite, sign up for our webinar on October 5, 2023: https://www.foxit.com/webinar/2023/all-in-one-productivity-platform/?utm_source=prnewswire.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=webinar-pdf-editor-suitev2 

About Foxit
Founded in 2001, Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers increase productivity and do more with documents. Foxit combines easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services in one powerful solution: The Foxit PDF Editor Suite. This Intelligent Document Platform allows users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings – from anywhere and on any device. Foxit also enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises worldwide. Foxit is a global company operating offices in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

SOURCE Foxit Software

Also from this source

Foxit Enhances Intelligent Document Platform with Advanced AI and Licensing Features

Foxit Announces Foxit eSign eSignature on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.