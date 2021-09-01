Foxit Helps LifeMed Alaska Streamline Workflow

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced that LifeMed Alaska has selected Foxit PDF Editor to improve efficiency, modernize its processes and help reduce unnecessary cost. LifeMed Alaska is one of the area's largest air ambulance providers with a staff of around 225 employees and eight bases in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Soldotna, Bethel, Palmer, Juneau, Dutch Harbor, and Kodiak.

LifeMed Alaska was looking for a singular PDF Editor that could help the company transition away from the inefficient use of multiple legacy solutions throughout the company. The company found that employees were ineffectively using multiple outdated and unsupported versions of Acrobat as well as an array of non-solutions that had been found online and downloaded by employees. The company was also looking for a solution that would be cost effective and simple to rollout to LifeMed's entire staff. After a recommendation from a trusted software vendor, the company examined the benefits of rolling out Foxit PDF Editor.

"The implementation of Foxit to our team provided instant success both in terms of its cost and simplicity," said Tim Nixon, Director of Flight Operations at LifeMed Alaska. "Foxit PDF Editor had all of the functions and tools we needed and was able to easily get our entire team streamlined on one solution. As far as roll out, I knew we were in the right hands based on how quickly and problem free our team picked up Foxit PDF Editor."

Foxit PDF Editor empowers knowledge workers to build better smart PDF documents by providing a comprehensive solution that supports the complete document lifecycle (create, collaborate, edit, manage, share, secure, and track usage) in an affordable and easy-to-use application. This results in improved productivity and enhanced document quality. Foxit PDF Editor is available on all operating systems, including macOS and Windows.

Foxit PDF Editor provides unmatched benefits and features to users, including:

Perform all document updates in PDF

Manipulate PDF files and pages

Annotate, share, and collaborate with PDF

Create PDF docs, forms, and portfolios

Share information on PDF with other file formats

Scan to PDF, OCR PDF, and edit scanned PDFs

Encrypt, redact, and sign PDFs

Document accessibility through assistive technology

"With how quickly we were able to integrate Foxit PDF Editor into our day-to-day process, I am really looking forward to pushing the relationship further to help improve workflows," said Nixon. "We are actively looking at moving our processes into a paperless workflow and Foxit will be the driver in that process."

To learn more about Foxit PDF Editor, please visit: https://www.foxit.com/pdf-editor/

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 650 million users and has sold to over 425,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

SOURCE Foxit Software

Related Links

http://www.foxitsoftware.com

