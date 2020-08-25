Foxit Improves PDF Security For Legal Firms With iManage Integration

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software , a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced that PhantomPDF 10 has met the criteria for the iManage Universal API program. This integration allows legal firms to leverage PDF editing and document management through the iManage Work Productivity Platform's cloud and on-premises environments. Foxit PhantomPDF 10, along with its new iManage designation, will be showcased as a Platinum sponsor during the ILTA>On 2020 Virtual Event taking place August 24-28. For more information on ITLA>On, visit https://www.iltaon.org/home?ssopc=1#banner.

"In addition to managing and protecting legal documents, our partnership with iManage enables legal professionals to be more responsive to their clients with quick adoption of PhantomPDF," said DeeDee Kato, VP of Corporate Marketing with Foxit Software. "Combined with our easy to use interface based on the Microsoft Office ribbon, iManage users are up to speed in no time."

As law firms and professional services firms face mounting pressure from clients and internal stakeholders to improve security, the continued partnership with iManage ensures PhantomPDF complies with critical data privacy regulations, while improving user productivity and the overall user experience. The seamless integration enables legal PDF documents to be secured and opened directly in iManage, instead of saving files to a local PC, reducing the risk of unauthorized access outside of the iManage secure DMS.

Other examples of some of the benefits iManage customers will see from PhantomPDF's iManage API integration include:

Quick access to PDF editing capabilities in iManage reduces the learning curve while maintaining document security and compliance legal customers require.

PhantomPDF provides PDF creation for EFS-Web, the United States Patent, and Trademark Office's (USPTO's) Web-based patent application and document submission solution.

Easily implement redactions, permanently removing sensitive data from PDF documents.

Create a PDF portfolio for disparate electronic items (e.g. Microsoft Word, e-mail messages, spreadsheets, CAD drawings, and PowerPoint presentations) into one container for case analysis and accelerating document review.

Foxit PhantomPDF software is the leading PDF editing technology alternative to Adobe Acrobat, offering a comprehensive, feature-rich, easy-to-use and far more affordable solution for business users. For more information on PhantomPDF, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com/pdf-editor/.

About Foxit Software

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. ConnectedPDF delivers leading edge technology that powers document management, security, and collaboration services for PDF files. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 560 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com.

