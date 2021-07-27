Foxit Introduces Advanced Collaboration and Accessibility Features to its PDF SDK Solution

FREMONT, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced the launch of Foxit PDF SDK 8.0, delivering new advanced collaboration and accessibility features for developers. Foxit's PDF SDK is built on a modern technology stack that integrates tightly with the platforms that developers are using. The PDF SDK is aimed at helping software developers in any industry to build apps with robust PDF functionality by leveraging the most popular development languages and frameworks.

As part of its focus on continuously improving the experience and meeting the needs of developers, PDF SDK 8.0 includes numerous new features. Advanced collaboration capabilities have been added that synchronize annotations and page manipulation among multiple instances of the PDF viewer in your browser. The new version has also made it easier to deploy the SDK in a developer's own application and manage real-time access for any user. Developers will also be able to control access and permissions of PDFs and disable functionality and toolbar buttons in the latest version.

"Foxit's PDF SDK is constantly growing and adapting to make sure we are providing developers with the right tools as their requirements and projects evolve," said Albano Moura, Product Line Manager for Developer Solutions with Foxit SDK. "Our seamless and dependable solution works with 100% of PDF files across all standards and is trusted by some of the biggest names in all major industries, including banking, engineering, insurance, document management, compliance and healthcare professionals."

PDF SDK 8.0 also includes brand new accessibility features including high contrast support and a text-to-speech tool. Advanced form functionality has been incorporated - including additional form field option controls, widgets, advanced forms, and XFA support. The newest version also has support for JavaScript embedded in PDF files to allow users more control. Developers will now have support for external URL hyperlinks, GoTo actions and programmatic annotations. The solution has also incorporated advanced form field logic including form validation, dynamic mathematical calculations, and interactions with browser native features.

Foxit PDF SDK 8.0 is available across all major platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, UWP, and Web and includes some of the most advanced technology in the PDF industry to take your application to the next level. Some of the capabilities of Foxit's PDF SDK 8.0 include:

Best-in-class rendering quality

Faster and more accurate rendering speed than competitive solutions

Optimization for mobile

Worldwide support

The Out of Memory Management feature ensures that the SDK automatically recovers from any anomalous events with minimal effect to the user's experience

Superior font handling – A font matching algorithm can accurately determine which substitute most closely resembles the original non-embedded font and uses that to display the text

To learn more about Foxit PDF SDK and what the solution can offer developers, please visit https://developers.foxit.com/

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 650 million users and has sold to over 425,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

