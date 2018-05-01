Foxit Launches Customer First Campaign

To learn more about Foxit's Customer First Campaign, please visit http://www.foxitsoftware.com/landingpage/2018/customer-first-campaign/

PhantomPDF empowers knowledge workers to build better smart PDF documents by providing a full solution that supports the complete document lifecycle (create, collaborate, edit, manage, share, secure, and track usage) in an affordable and easy to use application. This results in improved productivity and enhanced document quality. Unfortunately, many business customers still don't know they have a viable and better option for PDF.

"Customers are pleasantly surprised when they see they have a viable Acrobat alternative that is more cost effective, easier to use, and offers better support," said Phil Lee, senior vice president of Sales. "For many, moving to Foxit and superior PDF experiences has been made even easier."

A fast-growing, Silicon Valley-based technology company, Foxit's global success is the result of more than 100,000 businesses—from large global enterprises to mid-sized and small companies—deciding to make the switch from legacy solutions like Adobe Acrobat to Foxit PhantomPDF. Among those who now license Foxit technology are such major corporations as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Evernote. More than 500 million people use Foxit's free PDF reader.

In crowdsourced customer evaluations collected by the independent reviews company, G2 Crowd, customers ranked Foxit PhantomPDF higher than Adobe Acrobat in every single area of comparison, including meeting customer requirements, ease of use, ease of setup, ease of administration, quality of support, ease of doing business with, and product direction.

Foxit offers dramatically better value to business users, helping customers to save money and deploy its solutions to more users for less. Foxit's licensing structure is also far more flexible, freeing customers to choose a licensing plan that works best for them. Just as importantly, Foxit is the most customer-responsive PDF company in the world. When its customers need support, Foxit is ready, available and expert in supporting them—a point of difference that has led many customers to migrate to Foxit solutions.

"When companies compare our solutions and commitment to service and innovation, they quickly realize that Foxit offers unsurpassed technology and value," Lee said. "There has never been a better time to upgrade to Foxit Software, the PDF company that puts customers first."

Any organization with 100 or more users of Adobe Acrobat software may be eligible to participate in Foxit's Customer First Campaign. After committing to certain terms and conditions, the organization will have free use of Foxit PhantomPDF software until their agreement with Adobe expires, up to a maximum of six months.

Foxit is a leading software provider of fast, affordable, and secure PDF solutions. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. ConnectedPDF delivers leading edge technology that powers document management, security, and collaboration services for PDF files. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications.

Foxit has over 475 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com

