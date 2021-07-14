Foxit PDF Editor Selected by Sierra Pacific Industries to Lead Paperless Transition

FREMONT, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced that Sierra Pacific Industries has selected Foxit PDF Editor to lead its transition from paper to digital. The company also selected Foxit PDF Editor to improve efficiency, modernize its processes and help showcase a more progressive presentation for customers. Sierra Pacific Windows has 125 combined years in the window and door business and its products are installed in 30 countries around the globe. They support three manufacturing plants and more than 600 dealers, distributors and company stores across the country.

Despite their revolutionary product and vast distribution capabilities, Sierra Pacific Industries found themselves mired in dated and paper-dominated business processes that were slowing down workflow, cutting into productivity and decreasing margins. Valuable resources and time had to be spent shuffling copious quantities of paper back and forth between the customer, sales representatives, sales office and order processing center. The company wanted to move from paper-based to digital while streamlining team members' ability to create, recombine, share and publish the documents they rely on. Out of the field of possible partners for this critical endeavor, Foxit rose above all other PDF providers as the clear choice.

"The Foxit team approached us with the right solution and support at a very competitive price," said Steve Gaston, CIO, Sierra Pacific Industries. "We were able to leverage their lower-cost perpetual licensing to offer full PDF management to our entire sales staff, helping to unify and modernize our sales, HR and accounting environments. This was a cost-prohibitive with our previous solution, Adobe Acrobat."

Foxit PDF Editor empowers knowledge workers to build better smart PDF documents by providing a comprehensive solution that supports the complete document lifecycle (create, collaborate, edit, manage, share, secure, and track usage) in an affordable and easy-to-use application. This results in improved productivity and enhanced document quality. Foxit PDF Editor is available on all operating systems, including macOS and Windows.

Foxit PDF Editor provides unmatched benefits and features to users, including:

Perform all document updates in PDF

Manipulate PDF files and pages

Annotate, share, and collaborate with PDF

Create PDF docs, forms, and portfolios

Share information on PDF with other file formats

Scan to PDF, OCR PDF, and edit scanned PDFs

Encrypt, redact, and sign PDFs

Document accessibility through assistive technology

"I feel confident that the lower cost and ease of use provided by Foxit will positively impact our bottom line," Gaston explains. "Having worked with plenty of software vendors and products for viewing and managing documents, I overwhelmingly recommend Foxit PDF Editor for any business's document management and PDF file requirements."

To learn more about Foxit PDF Editor, please visit: https://www.foxit.com/pdf-editor/

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 650 million users and has sold to over 425,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Sugarman

[email protected]

408.677.5311

SOURCE Foxit Software

Related Links

http://www.foxitsoftware.com

