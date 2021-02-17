Foxit Software Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Certification

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software , a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced that it has completed its Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 1 examination through an independent audit. The SOC 2 certification indicates that Foxit's processes, procedures and controls meet the highest industry standards for security, availability, process integrity and confidentiality.

The SOC 2 examination was performed by an independent, third-party organization that evaluated Foxit's security processes and internal control effectiveness for confidentiality, privacy, and integrity against the American Institute of Certified Public Accountant's (AICPA) Security Trust Service Criteria. The audit found that Foxit met all industry standards The company enlisted AARC-360 to perform the independent certification.

"As we continue to innovate and develop essential products to increase productivity, Foxit is deeply aware of the importance of information security to our current and future customers," said Rick Brown, SVP of Product Management with Foxit. "The SOC 2 certification is a demonstration that our customers can have the highest confidence that their standards of security and privacy are being met as they leverage our products."

The SOC 2 examination is widely recognized as the industry standard for certifying controls, because it represents that a service organization has been through an evaluation of their control activities as they relate to the applicable Trust Services Principles and Criteria. A Type 1 report addresses the service organization's system description and the effectiveness of the design of the service organization's controls. SOC reports deliver valuable information for clients and partners enabling them to assess the quality of security provided by their service providers.

About Foxit Software

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. ConnectedPDF delivers leading edge technology that powers document management, security, and collaboration services for PDF files. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 560 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com.

SOURCE Foxit Software

