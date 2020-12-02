Foxit Software Partners With Reforestation Non-Profit One Tree Planted

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced they have entered into a partnership with reforestation non-profit One Tree Planted to help plant trees in fire ravaged California forests.

The program with One Tree Planted will plant one tree in California Forests for every PDF Compressor sold. Foxit selected California forests due to the unprecedented wildfire season that saw over two million acres of land burned in the state in 2020, compared to 118,000 acres burned during 2019. Foxit plans to expand this partnership to different regions in the future.

"We thought partnering with an organization like One Tree Planted was incredibly important as we work towards reducing our own carbon footprint," said Alisa Fetic, Director of Marketing with Foxit Software. "Foxit's products are instrumental in helping organizations in all different industries to go paperless and this initiative brings that focus full circle."

Planting trees is one of the best ways to combat the damaging effects of climate change. Trees help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80 percent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity. Trees also provide tremendous social impacts by providing jobs to over 1.6 billion people, empowering women in underdeveloped nations, and supporting communities devastated by environmental damage.

The partnership is designed to be simple for customers to get involved in global reforestation. For every PDF Compressor sold from Foxit, the company will work with One Tree Planted to plant one tree. The trees are planted by local partner organizations and community volunteers. To learn more about One Tree Planted, please visit https://onetreeplanted.org/.

Foxit's PDF Compressor can help organizations operate more efficiently, cut costs, and improve user experience by simply by compressing, converting, and OCRing hundreds of thousands of documents. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com/enterprise-automation/pdf-compressor/

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org

About Foxit Software

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. ConnectedPDF delivers leading edge technology that powers document management, security, and collaboration services for PDF files. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 560 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com.

SOURCE Foxit Software

Related Links

http://www.foxitsoftware.com

