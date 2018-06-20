Foxit Software Provides Application Developers with Better PDF Customization Tools

Foxit PDF SDK 6.0, built on the same technology that makes Foxit Reader a world-class solution, provides high-performance libraries to help any software developer add robust PDF functionality to their enterprise, mobile and cloud applications across all platforms, using the most popular developer languages and environments. Application developers who use Foxit PDF SDK can leverage the company's powerful, standards-compliant PDF technology to securely display, edit, annotate, format, organize, secure, search and fill out PDF forms. Additionally, Foxit PDF SDK 6.0 also includes a built-in, embeddable PDF Viewer, making the development process easier and faster.

"Foxit PDF SDK 6.0 is a milestone for the industry and a true multi-platform SDK, equipped with some of the most advanced PDF technology available, that will save our customers hundreds of hours of development time," said Karl De Abrew, President of Foxit SDK. "As more and more developers are building multi-platform applications with PDF, Foxit's move to a unified PDF SDK will be instrumental in allowing developers to create a great user experience across all device touchpoints."

Foxit PDF SDK 6.0 uses a consistent API across all platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, UWP and Web and includes some of the most advanced technology in the PDF industry to take your application to the next level, including:

XFA Support: Foxit will now support XFA forms on all platforms and support both static and dynamic XFA forms

OCR: Convert scanned documents to searchable text PDFs with our highly accurate enterprise optical character recognition (OCR) software for archiving and digitization

Conversion and Compression: Integrate Foxit's scalable web service platform with your desktop, web and workflow apps to speed up file conversion and archiving

Redaction: Programmatically search and sensor sensitive information in a document for legal or security purposes

Support: Extend Microsoft RMS encryption and decryption features to our library for protecting PDF documents

Other new features include built-in PDF viewing, PDF signing, annotations, watermarks, page organization, text editing, and much more. The SDK's innovative platform-specific design ensures developers work within native environments. Foxit PDF SDK is ideal to integrate PDF technology into Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, iOS, UWP and Web applications.

For more information on Foxit PDF SDK 6.0 and to start a free trial of the software, please visit https://developers.foxitsoftware.com/pdf-sdk/

About Foxit Software

Foxit is a leading software provider of fast, affordable, and secure PDF solutions. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. ConnectedPDF delivers leading edge technology that powers document management, security, and collaboration services for PDF files. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications.

Foxit has over 475 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com

