Foxit Software To Participate In Three Sessions At The Document Strategy Forum

FREMONT, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software , a leading software provider of fast, affordable, and secure PDF solutions, today announced the company will be participating in three sessions at The Document Strategy Forum (DSF). Foxit will be participating in sessions around optimizing manual processes by building PDF forms; standardizing paper and electronic documents for Enterprise-Grade BPM; and the impact of mobile and upcoming future technologies. The Document Strategy Forum, which provides invaluable knowledge and insight into the core areas of customer communications, content services, information management and forms design and management takes place in Anaheim, California, May 7 – 9.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to educate and speak to executives who are looking to help their organizations make huge strides towards digital transformation at this year's Document Strategy Forum," said DeeDee Kato DeeDee, Senior Director, Marketing, at Foxit. "At Foxit, we're are focused on being at the forefront of innovation around document management and are constantly looking for new ways to help our customers work faster, easier and smarter."

Foxit is the creator of PhantomPDF, which empowers knowledge workers to build better smart PDF documents by providing a full solution that supports the complete document lifecycle (create, collaborate, edit, manage, share, secure, and track usage) in an affordable and easy to use application. This results in improved productivity and enhanced document quality. PhantomPDF is available on all operating systems, including macOS and Windows.

Foxit will be participating in three sessions at the Document Strategy Forum. Topics include:

Standardizing Paper and Electronic Documents for Enterprise-Grade BPM, Communications, and Archiving - Foxit will discuss how forward-looking organizations can break down silos and optimize their document conversion strategies. The session will dive into how companies can manage multi-channel input from customers, feed documents through their business process efficiently and minimize risk with compliant, long-term digital preservation of client data. The session will also discuss how centralizing document conversion and generation contributes to a modern IT architecture and a better customer experience.

Forms Technology Panel - This campfire discussion will discuss current technologies for forms solutions, the impact of mobile and what kinds of future technologies and features are in the pipeline.

Optimize Your Processes with Forms - The session will look at the inefficiencies created by paper that often lead to costly errors and a negative customer experience. Audience members will learn how to convert their time-consuming manual processes into automated workflows by building PDF forms.

About Foxit Software

Foxit is a leading software provider of fast, affordable, and secure PDF solutions. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. ConnectedPDF delivers leading edge technology that powers document management, security, and collaboration services for PDF files. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications.

Foxit has over 525 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com

SOURCE Foxit Software

Related Links

http://www.foxitsoftware.com

