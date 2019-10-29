Foxit Software's PhantomPDF Becomes Industry's First RPA Ready PDF Editor

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced PhantomPDF 9.7. Along with major enhancements, the newest version of PhantomPDF includes a partnership with UiPath that marks the solution as the industry's first Robotic Process Automation (RPA) ready PDF editor, allowing for the automation of high-volume, repeatable tasks.

PhantomPDF's RPA certification will enable UiPath to directly extract text, formatting, and other functions from created documents. This is especially useful in RPA workflows that involve reading information from many similar documents. Prior to 9.7, UiPath users would have to use its built-in OCR (Optical Character Recognition) or read the entire text of the PDF document itself for any extraction.

"We are very excited about becoming the industry's first RPA ready PDF editor and believe the partnership with UiPath will have a great impact on the PhantomPDF user and developer community," said Frank Kettenstock, CMO at Foxit. "Foxit prides itself on leading the industry through innovation and we see this latest release as further proof that we continue to push the boundaries of PDF technology outward."

Foxit is publishing multiple activities into the UiPath marketplace to allow UiPath developers to easily incorporate functions performed in PhantomPDF into their RPA workflows. Some sample activities include:

Batch convert many files from PDF to another format

Batch import of form data

Apply password protection

Search and replace text

Batch add/remove web links

Intelligent redaction

The scripts can be found on the UiPath Marketplace.

PhantomPDF 9.7 includes a number of additional enhancements, including improved user experience, deeper integration with ECMs, more efficient redaction, etc. Highlights include:

Tool Wizard to assist with the most frequently used features and help users quickly get started with Foxit PhantomPDF

Integrated Live Chat enabling users to get help from Foxit Customer Support

Users can now choose files from ShareFile, DMSforLegal, Dropbox, Box, and eDOCS DM when creating, comparing, combining, organizing PDFs. This capability was previously supported for SharePoint, iManage, Google Drive, OneDrive, and NetDocuments.

Industry's best conversion from HTML to PDF

Allows for creation of PDFs from Microsoft Project

Ability to export PDF files to XPS files.

Enhanced document search

Search and redact multiple words or phrases at the same time to streamline workflows

Added PDF/UA and PDF/VT standard compliance validators and PDF document analysis for PDF version compliance

For more information on PhantomPDF, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com/pdf-editor/

