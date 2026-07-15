FOXLINK GROUP LAUNCHES ITS FIRST U.S. AI FACTORY IN FORT WORTH, TEXAS, MARKING STRATEGIC SHIFT FROM EMS TO AI-POWERED MANUFACTURING

Fort Worth facility marks a defining step in Foxlink's transformation from a traditional EMS provider to a global AI Factory operator

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxlink Group announced yesterday (July 14, 2026) the official launch of its new facility in Fort Worth, Texas, as the company's first AI Factory in the United States. The facility marks the starting point for bringing Physical AI onto the production floor, a defining step in Foxlink's ongoing transformation from a traditional electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider into a global AI Factory operator.

Foxlink Texas Inc. Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Fort Worth, Texas

Behind the Texas launch is Foxlink's AI Factory model which connects computing power to the factory floor. Group affiliate UBILINK operates a large-scale GPU compute clusters in Taiwan, built on NVIDIA H100 infrastructure, providing the computing foundation, while SYNCROBOTIC is developing the AI and robotics systems that will extend that capability onto the industrial floor. The model is designed to scale: AI capabilities proven at one site can be extended to others across Foxlink's global manufacturing network over time.

At the Texas facility, Foxlink is introducing the AI Factory model in phases across its surface mount technology (SMT) and final assembly, testing and packaging (FATP) production processes, with AI-driven automation designed to improve production flexibility and reduce changeover costs. As the newest addition to Foxlink's global manufacturing network, the facility is built to respond directly to North American customers' demand for localized, resilient supply chains. It reflects the same transformation now underway across Foxlink's operations worldwide.

"Foxlink's forty years of manufacturing experience and our footprint across global industrial sites are the real capital behind this transformation. We are turning that experience into real AI capability. This is not just an upgrade to a production line, it's a redefinition of how a manufacturer operates. Foxlink is not a traditional electronics manufacturer anymore. We intend to help global manufacturers build their own AI capability, the same way we are building ours," said Freddy Kuo, CEO of Foxlink Group.

Foxlink's Texas expansion comes as manufacturers worldwide move to bring AI directly onto the production floor, rather than treating it as a standalone initiative layered on top of existing operations. The shift is being driven by supply chain disruption, rising labor costs, and growing customer demand for localized production. With the Fort Worth facility, Foxlink turns decades of manufacturing experience toward a new chapter in the industry.

About Foxlink Group

Foxlink Group is a Taiwan-based global manufacturer with nearly four decades of experience producing high-precision components for the world's leading technology brands. Today, the Group is extending that manufacturing expertise into AI, working through three specialized subsidiaries: SYNCROBOTIC develops the AI and robotics systems supporting deployment on the industrial floor; UBILINK supplies high-performance computing; and Luminys delivers intelligent security solutions. Together, they bring AI capability into the Group's global operations. Learn more at https://www.foxlink.com/web/en.

SOURCE Foxlink Group