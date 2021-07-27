FOXO Technologies Appoints Erin Sharoni to Chief Product Officer of FOXO LIFE

In this newly created executive role, Sharoni will lead the development and launch of FOXO LIFE, the first life insurance company to be powered by molecular health technology. The mission of FOXO LIFE is to make longevity accessible to all by reimagining life insurance using next-generation science and technology that empowers people to live healthier longer, own their data, and control their future. In her role as Chief Product Officer, Sharoni will oversee all aspects of marketing, sales, and product operations. In addition, Sharoni will direct FOXO's consumer-based health and wellness research objectives that provide consumers with a compelling user experience.

Sharoni's experience spans fifteen years of product development, brand building and digital marketing in molecular health and wellness, media, and finance. She earned her master's degree from Harvard University in the field of Biology with an emphasis on epigenetics and longevity. Sharoni also completed Stanford University's Genetics & Genomics Certificate Program. Her multidisciplinary career in biotechnology, finance, media and the arts makes her uniquely qualified to lead the development of FOXO LIFE's longevity insurance products.

Joining FOXO is the natural progression of Sharoni's commitment to democratizing healthy longevity by making it more accessible to consumers. "I'm thrilled to bring my experience to a team that operates on the cutting edge of longevity, AI, and molecular health technology. Reimagining life insurance in the context of supporting and extending human lifespan is not just an interesting opportunity––it's a necessary one, and FOXO is setting the bar for a future in which everyone can thrive," Sharoni says.

"Erin Sharoni brings incredible expertise and experience to lead FOXO LIFE and its expanded promise of helping its customers live an optimized, healthy life," says Jon Sabes, CEO and Founder of FOXO. "We are grateful to have her join the team and contribute to our mission of expanding consumer access to healthy longevity."

About FOXO

FOXO Technologies Inc . uses AI-driven bioinformatics and DNA methylation microarray technology to develop and commercialize epigenetic biomarkers of health and aging. FOXO provides insurers, health researchers, and life science companies with laboratory services, microarray design, and AI-driven bioinformatics software solutions for generating novel health-based insights into lifespan. For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com or email [email protected].

About FOXO LIFE

FOXO LIFE is the first life insurance company to embrace molecular health technology to create "Life Insurance Designed to Keep You Alive" by bundling the unique insights provided by molecular health and wellness with life insurance. For more information about FOXO LIFE, visit www.foxolife.com or email [email protected].

