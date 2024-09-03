Foxtrot Café & Market Reopens First Location

Upscale Corner Store Returns to the Gold Coast with Expanded Coffee and Culinary Experience

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxtrot , the upscale corner store chain that closed unexpectedly last April under former parent company Outfox and is being revived by its co-founders, will reopen its first location at 23 W. Maple on Chicago's Gold Coast on September 5th with an expanded coffee experience and reimagined food offering that will span all stores.

Foxtrot Café & Market is taking its café experience to the next level with an expanded, full-day menu featuring delicious breakfast, lunch, and afternoon offerings. Its signature breakfast tacos will remain a beloved staple, and the new menu introduces made-fresh-daily panini sandwiches, salads, and bowls for lunch, alongside an assortment of freshly baked, delicious cookies.

Leading the coffee service are exclusive blends, such as The Milk Man Blend and Early Train Espresso, crafted specifically for Foxtrot cafés. Foxtrot will continue to offer retail bean and CPG selections from longtime Chicago roasters and partners, including Metric and Kyoto Black.

"Our new coffee and food menus are a true reflection of Foxtrot's founding principle: taking the ingredients we're passionate about, partnering with the best purveyors, and making them a special part of our day—and yours—every day," said Foxtrot Chairman Mike LaVitola.

The stores will also reintroduce customer favorites like their beloved gummies and gummy mixes, along with its highly curated market featuring the best new products from small and local makers, alongside the most innovative brands in CPG - offerings that have set the brand apart from traditional convenience stores throughout its decade in business.

Foxtrot Café & Market is offering exciting promotions to celebrate the grand opening. On September 5th, enjoy a free coffee from 6-10 AM—no purchase necessary—along with complimentary samples of our new cookies and berry chai refresher. Then, on September 6th, join us for Happy Hour starting at 3 PM, featuring $4 local draft pours and $7 wine pours until close.

More Foxtrot locations are scheduled to reopen in Chicago and Dallas through 2025.

About Foxtrot Café & Market

Foxtrot Café & Market is a modern coffee shop and upscale market offering a carefully curated selection of coffee, groceries, and café products from local makers and beyond. With a focus on quality, community, and convenience, Foxtrot Café & Market aims to create a welcoming space where customers can enjoy exceptional coffee, discover unique products, and connect with the local community. For more information, visit foxtrotco.com or follow Foxtrot Café & Market on social media.

SOURCE Foxtrot