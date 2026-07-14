Foxwell Launches NT919 BT Bidirectional Diagnostic Scanner with 3000+ Active Tests and Support for 140+ Vehicle Brands

The new product integrates full-system diagnostics, ECU Coding, CAN-FD/DoIP support, and 34+ service functions to help independent repair shops, professional technicians, and advanced DIY users improve vehicle diagnostics.

MARIETTA, Ga., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxwell recently announced the launch of the new NT919 BT automotive diagnostic scan tool, further expanding its professional automotive diagnostic product lineup. The device integrates full-system diagnostics, more than 3000 Bidirectional Active Tests, ECU Coding, over 34 Maintenance Services, and CAN-FD and DoIP communication protocol support, serving independent repair shops, mobile technicians, fleet maintenance teams, and advanced DIY users.

Foxwell NT919 BT Professional Diagnostic Scanner with Full-System Diagnostics, ECU Coding, and Active Tests

As modern vehicles become more electronically complex, traditional OBD2 code readers are often insufficient for advanced diagnostics. The increasing number of electronic control modules and evolving vehicle communication systems have created new challenges for technicians who need deeper access to vehicle systems beyond basic fault code reading. The Foxwell NT919 BT provides an integrated solution combining fault identification, component testing, system diagnostics, and repair assistance.

From Reading Fault Codes to Active Fault Verification

Many vehicle issues do not immediately generate clear diagnostic trouble codes but instead appear as abnormal component responses, reduced performance, or intermittent failures. Relying only on fault code reading can make it difficult to determine the actual cause.

Bi directional scan tool NT919 BT supports more than 3000 Bidirectional Active Tests, allowing users to send commands to supported vehicle components and observe their actual responses. Technicians can test components such as cooling fans, fuel injectors, ABS pumps, relays, and lights without removing parts, helping verify potential faults more efficiently.

One-Click VIN Recognition and Full-System Diagnostics Simplify Vehicle Testing

The NT919 BT features Auto VIN Scanning, which quickly identifies vehicle information and loads the corresponding diagnostic menu, reducing manual vehicle selection steps for technicians who frequently work on different vehicles.

The device supports diagnostics across multiple vehicle control systems, including Engine, Transmission, ABS, SRS, BCM, TPMS, HVAC, and Steering systems. Users can read generic and manufacturer-specific trouble codes and view live data to gain a more complete understanding of vehicle conditions.

ECU Coding and Maintenance Services for Advanced Repairs

Modern vehicles increasingly rely on software-controlled systems, making module configuration, adaptation, and calibration important parts of professional repair procedures.

The Foxwell NT919 BT supports ECU Coding, allowing users to perform vehicle configuration adjustments, module matching, and related settings on supported vehicles. It also provides more than 34 Maintenance Services, including Oil Reset, EPB Service, ABS Bleeding, Battery Registration, and Steering Angle Sensor Calibration.

Support for Next-Generation Vehicle Communication Protocols

To meet the diagnostic requirements of newer vehicle architectures, the NT919 BT supports CAN-FD and DoIP communication protocols.

DoIP support covers compatible vehicles including BMW F/G chassis, Volkswagen, Volvo, Land Rover, and Nissan models. CAN-FD support covers compatible vehicles from brands including GM, Chrysler, Porsche, and Volkswagen.

For certain FCA (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram) and Renault vehicles produced from 2018 onward, the NT919 BT supports gateway access through in-app registration. Related access fees are charged by vehicle manufacturers, while Foxwell only provides the registration platform.

Designed for Global Automotive Diagnostic Applications

The Foxwell NT919 BT features an 8-inch touchscreen, Android operating system, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, providing flexible operation for workshop and mobile diagnostic environments.

The device supports 28 languages and diagnostic coverage for more than 140 vehicle brands across American, European, and Asian markets.

By combining Bidirectional Active Tests, full-system diagnostics, ECU Coding, and advanced maintenance functions, the Foxwell NT919 BT helps professional technicians improve diagnostic efficiency and provides advanced DIY users with professional-level vehicle testing capabilities.

About Foxwell

Foxwell is an automotive diagnostic and repair solution provider dedicated to developing reliable diagnostic tools for professional technicians, independent repair shops, and vehicle owners worldwide. Its product portfolio includes OBD2 scanners, professional automotive diagnostic tools, battery testers, and other vehicle maintenance solutions.

Official Website: https://www.foxwelldiag.com/

SOURCE Foxwell