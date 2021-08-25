Foxwoods Resort Casino and bubly™ Reveal Pride-Themed Suite Experience, the bubly Rainbow Suite

A modern and refreshing celebration of love, acceptance and progress, the suite features art from LGBTQ+ artists Zipeng Zhu and Noah Camp and photography featuring drag queens from bubly's recent "Drag For All Flavors" campaign adorning the walls. Interactive installations include the Instagram-ready Magic Mirror, a custom-designed centerpiece rainbow couch in the shape of bubly's signature smile, an in-suite bubly bar and selfie-worthy light-up rainbow wall made from iconic bubly cans. Guests can mix up colorful beverages to jump-start an amazing day or night out at Foxwoods, where there is something for everyone all in one place – from the hottest entertainment, gaming, Monza World-Class Karting, Foxwoods' HighFlyer Zipline, 30+ dining options and so much more.

"We're thrilled to unveil this amazing new suite experience in partnership with bubly as we remain committed to celebrating and elevating the voices and culture of the LGBTQ+ community," said Jason Guyot, President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. "We pride ourselves on being an inclusive resort where we not only celebrate diversity and acceptance of our guests during Pride Month, but all year-long – each and every day."

"PepsiCo has a longstanding relationship with Foxwoods, and we are excited to partner to bring the bubly Rainbow Suite to life in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month and beyond," said Kathy Kennedy, Sr. Director of Marketing, PBNA North Division. "As a likeminded brand to Foxwoods, bubly is committed to uplifting and supporting members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. The bubly Rainbow Suite exemplifies this support, as well as the unique flavors and vibrant packaging of the brand to help those who stay in the suite crack a smile."

"The bubly Rainbow Suite is a special retreat recognizing how our unique distinctions are what makes everyone so special," said Monique Sebastian, VP of Entertainment and Entertainment Marketing at Foxwoods Resort Casino. "At Foxwoods, we're proud supporters of the LGBTQ+ community and empower our guests to Live Out Loud , which is part of our resort ethos around celebrating everyone, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or religion."

bubly has been a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since the brand's inception, supporting the community over the years with programs and partnerships with Family Equality, last year's Unstoppable Pride Parade and New York City's "Drag For All Flavors" campaign.

Easily accessible from Boston and New York City, Foxwoods offers inclusive fun for couples, family and friends. To book your stay in the bubly Rainbow Suite, visit Foxwoods.com/RainbowSuite. Come Live Out Loud with Foxwoods!

About Foxwoods Resort Casino

As the largest resort casino in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino offers guests a premier destination resort experience throughout its six world-class casinos; AAA Four-Diamond hotels featuring over 2,200 rooms; dining options for all tastes; luxurious spas; award-winning golf; state-of-the-art theaters; Tanger Outlet Mall; conference space for groups of all sizes; and free online casino games at FoxwoodsONLINE.com . There is always something new at Foxwoods, most recently the arrival of Foxwoods Extreme Adventures . Adventure knows no limit as guests can zipline or race around on a European-style indoor karting track. Foxwoods Resort Casino truly is The Wonder Of It All, providing a personalized and exciting escape for everyone. Foxwoods, opened in 1992, is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. For a detailed look at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation visit Foxwoods.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About bubly

The bubly sparkling water brand is shaking up the sparkling water category with refreshing and delicious flavors, an upbeat and playful sense of humor, all while keeping it real with no artificial flavors, no sweeteners, and no calories. Each flavor of bubly and bubly bounce features bright, bold packaging, unique smiles for every flavor, and comes with its own witty greeting on the tab and personal messages on the can for maximum enjoyment and smiles. Just as love comes in all colors of the rainbow, bubly sparkling water is available in seventeen delicious flavors: blackberrybubly, limebubly, cherrybubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, raspberrybubly, mangobubly, peachbubly, orangebubly, cranberrybubly, watermelonbubly, pineapplebubly, lemonbubly, applebubly, passionfruitbubly, blueberrypomegranatebubly, and whitepeachgingerbubly. bubly bounce is available in five refreshing combo flavors: mango passion fruit, triple berry, blood orange grapefruit, citrus cherry and blueberry pomegranate. no calories. no sweeteners. all smiles.™

