FOXWOODS® RESORT CASINO CELEBRATES ITS 30th ANNIVERSARY

Foxwoods' 30th Anniversary announcements include:

The addition of Great Wolf Lodge at Mashantucket: Industry leading family indoor water park resort

A new High Stakes Bingo Hall opening this spring

A new 75,000 square foot Rainmaker Expo Center

A renovation of the resort's main entrance

Giving away $30,000 a day to guests for anniversary week

$30,000 monthly donations to local charities

"This year marks an incredible milestone for Foxwoods and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe. Not only is it our 30th anniversary, but it is our most significant year of evolution, innovation, and development for the property to date, and we're just getting started," said Jason Guyot, Foxwoods' President and CEO. "Since opening our doors three decades ago, we have aimed to exceed our guests' expectations, and the future will see Foxwoods continue to trailblaze the integrated resort casino concept."

An exciting new endeavor for the property is its partnership with Great Wolf Lodge. The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has reached an agreement with Great Wolf Resorts to bring one of their beloved indoor water park resorts to Mashantucket, CT. Loaded with an array of family entertainment options, Great Wolf Lodge at Mashantucket, CT will provide Northeast families with a close and convenient year-round getaway. Known for its immersive resort experience, Great Wolf Lodge provides an oasis of family joy and limitless opportunities for children and parents to bond and create lasting memories together. The expected opening date for Great Wolf Lodge at Mashantucket will be in 2024.

Foxwoods' property upgrades and renovations will begin to be unveiled this spring. Located in what was the Festival Casino space, the new High Stakes Bingo Hall will feature over 30,000 square feet of event space with more than 2,200 seats and offer higher stakes Bingo games and expanded prize pools. The Rainmaker Expo Center transforms the current Bingo Hall into an impressive 75,000 sq. ft. meeting space for events such as trade shows, corporate meetings and functions, and sporting events.

Guests celebrating with Foxwoods this month will have the chance to win $200,000 in cash and prize giveaways, a double bonus slot play Friday and enjoy performances by comedic legends Jo Koy and Jim Norton. As part of the continued 30th anniversary celebrations, Foxwoods will be donating $30,000 each month to organizations that mirror Foxwoods' values through the end of 2022. This month, Foxwoods is donating to United Way, a non-profit focused on the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community.

"As we look ahead to the next chapter of Foxwoods, and as we continue to get better every year, I am proud to celebrate this milestone alongside The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Foxwoods team members, our beloved guests, and the local community," Guyot continued. "Today marks the beginning of a spectacular yearlong celebration, and we look forward to welcoming guests of all ages to experience the wonder of it all."

Since opening on February 15, 1992, Foxwoods Resort Casino has evolved as a leader in the hospitality industry and continues to be a staple to the local community. To date, the property has employed thousands of regional residents and has provided more than $4 billion in slot revenue to the state. Over the last three decades, Foxwoods has welcomed top comedians like Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr as well as leading performers and entertainers including Rihanna, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Pink, Bob Dylan, Carrie Underwood, Duran Duran, and Frank Sinatra.

Today's exciting announcements come on the heels of the resort's recently opened premium Draft Kings Sportsbook, and the newest property at Foxwoods El San Juan Casino in Puerto Rico. Additional anniversary announcements will come later this year.

For more information on Foxwoods Resort Casino, please visit www.foxwoods.com.

About Foxwoods Resort Casino

As the largest resort casino in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino offers guests a premier destination resort experience throughout its six world-class casinos; AAA Four-Diamond hotels featuring over 2,200 rooms; dining options for all tastes; luxurious spas; award-winning golf; state-of-the-art theaters; Tanger Outlet Mall; conference space for groups of all sizes; and free online casino games at FoxwoodsONLINE.com. There is always something new at Foxwoods, most recently the arrival of Foxwoods Extreme Adventures. Adventure knows no limit as guests can zipline or race around on a European-style indoor karting track. Foxwoods Resort Casino truly is The Wonder Of It All, providing a personalized and exciting escape for everyone. Foxwoods, opened in 1992, is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. For a detailed look at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation visit Foxwoods.com.

About the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

The Mashantucket (Western) Pequot Tribal Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located at one of America's oldest Indian reservations, Mashantucket, in Southeastern Connecticut. As leaders of the Indian Gaming casino industry, the history of the Mashantucket Pequots reveals one of America's greatest come-back stories, featured at the Tribe's world renowned Mashantucket Pequot Museum. Today, the Tribe owns and operates one of the largest Integrated Resort Casino destinations in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino, along with a variety of complementary businesses including a world-class golf course, luxury spa, Pequot Pharmaceutical Network, and Pequot Plus Health Benefit Services. As one of Connecticut's highest revenue contributors and largest employers, the Mashantucket Pequots have provided the state more than $4 billion in slot revenue through a first-of-its-kind agreement, established in 1993. Likewise, the Tribe has contributed hundreds of millions in donations and sponsorships for the benefit of communities and tribes in need, locally and throughout the U.S.

SOURCE Foxwoods Resort Casino