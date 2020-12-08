Foxx Life Sciences Announces Launch of New OLGA™ Povitsky Culture Bottles

LONDONDERRY, N.H., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxx Life Sciences today announced the launch of its new OLGA™ Povitsky Culture Bottles. The bottles were developed in collaboration with Borosil® and provide a new unique take on the Povitsky bottle.

"Foxx is thrilled to add this bottle to our product portfolio," said Mark Robillard, Senior VP of Global Sales & Business Development. "The OLGA Bottle provides a high-quality, versatile solution for toxin preparation and general tissue culture work."

Foxx Life Sciences

Features and benefits of the OLGA™ Povitsky Culture Bottle Include:

Manufactured from Borosil® 3.3 Borosilicate Type I Glass. Mechanically strong, chemically resistant, and able to withstand thermal shock.



Off Set & Rimmed Neck



Industry-Leading maximum temperature rating of 142°C.



Autoclavable

Conforms with USP Type I, ASTM E-438/Type I/Class A requirements.



Available in two sizes: 1 Liter & 5 Liter

"The OLGA Bottle serves as a modernized version of the classic Povitsky bottle," stated Rick Carvalho, Director of Marketing. "With the help of Borosil, we've developed a competitive product that is poised to be a key player within the market landscape."

The OLGA™ Povitsky Culture Bottle will be available on Dec. 8, with prices starting from $305.47. For more information on the OLGA™ Povitsky Culture Bottle, please visit https://www.foxxlifesciences.com/.

About Foxx Life Sciences:

Located just 32 miles from Boston, Foxx Life Sciences is a privately held world leader in custom single-use systems (SUS) including tubing, bag, bottle, flask and carboy assemblies, filtration, fluid management, laboratory safety products, stainless steel and glassware for the research, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries. With a focus on quality (ISO 13485 since 2010) and our certified ISO Class 7 cleanrooms, Foxx is the perfect partner for your next single-use custom assembly.

Foxx Life Sciences has enjoyed 40% growth per year for eight out of the last nine years. In addition to Single-Use Systems, Foxx also offers a vast array of innovative Filtration, Lab Safety, Labware, Tubing, Fluid Management, and Glassware solutions. The Foxx brand is recognized around the globe, servicing customers in 30+ countries. With over 4,600 products, Foxx provides endless solutions for all your bioprocess and laboratory needs.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Matthew Bruqueta, Phone 978-852-0375, or visit our web site at www.foxxlifesciences.com.

Related Images

olga-povitsky-culture-bottle.jpg

OLGA Povitsky Culture Bottle

SOURCE Foxx Life Sciences