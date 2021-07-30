Foxx Life Sciences Celebrates Major Expansion

LONDONDERRY, N.H., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxx Life Sciences celebrates two new manufacturing facilities in Londonderry, New Hampshire and Hyderabad, India. The new locations add four additional SUT (Single Use Technologies) Cleanrooms that will allow Foxx to meet the high demands of their biotechnology and biopharmaceutical customers. New Hampshire's very own Governor Sununu visited the 2021 Open House Event that included the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Ceremonial ribbon cutting of Foxx Life Sciences new headquarters in Londonderry, NH. Includes CEO & President Thomas Taylor and Governor Sununu.

After the ceremonial ribbon cutting of the new facility in Londonderry, visitors were able to tour the new 75,000+ square foot space that features the warehouse (with 30-ft. extra high ceilings, new racking, bar code inventory control system, and 13 bays for delivery and shipping), corporate building, and three brand new ISO Class 7 Cleanrooms.

"With over 40 percent growth 'per year' for nine out of the past ten years, this expansion was critical to keep up with our customer needs," stated CEO and President Thomas Taylor. "I am so proud of the Foxx team! Today we celebrate the addition of two more manufacturing facilities in Londonderry, NH, and Hyderabad, India! In addition, four more brand new Class 7 SUT clean rooms for our Pharmaceutical and Biotech customers."

Thomas Taylor took time to officially name the new manufacturing rooms to four long time employees, George Jordan (Chief Designer), Stephen Moreau (Business Development Manager), James McGaffick (Senior Global Product Analyst), and Alice Molteni Taylor (Director of BioProcess Sales).

"We are so excited to showcase our new cleanroom facilities in Londonderry and Hyderabad to our Suppliers, State Officials, and most importantly, our customers. Our ability to support their life saving research and production is at an all-time high," stated Mark Robillard, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

The event, in partnership with the SEE Science Center of Manchester and LabRatGifts.com, was a great sentiment to the success of Foxx Life Sciences. Almost 200 people attended the event including special guests Ashley Haseltine (President of Greater Londonderry Chamber of Commerce), Donna Morris (President of Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce), Michele Cota (on behalf of Senator Shaheen), Chuck Withee (President of Provident Bank), Cindy Conde (Co-Chair, BioMedTech Cluster, NHTA), Laura McMahon (on behalf of NH's Statewide Chamber of Commerce), and, once again, Governor Sununu.

Foxx Life Sciences is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and delivering an extensive range of high-quality products for life science, biotech, pharmaceutical and diagnostic research. The company has been ISO 13485 certified for 11 years in a row and is an FDA Registered company.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call our Londonderry location at (603) 890-FOXX (3699), or email [email protected] .

Related Images

2021-foxx-life-sciences-ceremonial.jpg

2021 Foxx Life Sciences Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting

Ceremonial ribbon cutting of Foxx Life Sciences new headquarters in Londonderry, NH. Includes CEO & President Thomas Taylor and Governor Sununu.

SOURCE Foxx Life Sciences