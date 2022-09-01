KIEL, Germany, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The innovator in cutting-edge smart TV solutions, Foxxum, acquires the Egyptian electronics manufacturer El Araby Group as lead customer in Egypt, Middle East, and Africa for Foxxum OS 4 built on RDK in combination with the Amlogic SoC.

Foxxum OS 4 Launches with El Araby Group

Foxxum recently announced its latest release of its operating system for Connected TVs, Foxxum OS 4, which will seamlessly integrate streaming services and applications across all devices within a single OS, while maximizing platform revenues for OEM and TV brands around the world. Due to their long-standing cooperation, El Araby group will now pioneer in the launch of this game-changing Foxxum OS 4 on their CTV devices, profiting also from Foxxum OS 4's unique revenue share of up to 70% as licensee of the Mission One JVA (Joint Venture Alliance).

The El Araby Group, one of the largest industrial and commercial corporations in Egypt, the Middle East and Africa, manufactures and markets a wide range of engineering products such as TVs, home appliances (refrigerators, washing machines, etc.), and audio systems among an array of other electronics and appliances from brands such as Sharp, Tornado, and Toshiba. El Araby has recently completed investments in Kenia, Sudan and South Africa to expand the geographic footprint as the regional market leader.

"El Araby has made important investments into expanding the TV business in our target regions. We just recently investigated several CTV OS alternatives like Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku TV and lately also Tivo. My team came out with a clear statement "Foxxum OS 4" will be a game changer and outperforms alternatives by far in all dimensions. The best possible choice for us. I am looking forward to continuing our great partnership with Foxxum ", says Mohamed Mahmoud El Araby, CEO and Chairman of El Araby.

Through this collaboration, Foxxum OS 4 will be available on all upcoming El Araby smart TV devices, providing all must-carry streaming services and applications within an exceptional UI with customized recommendations while being the most cost-efficient CTV design available on the market. Another major benefit is the Master CTV Reference Product (MCRP) Foxxum OS 4 comes with, which can be manufactured entirely by the licensee.

"Foxxum OS 4 is designed and developed to maximize monetization for our partners. We are delighted that our long-time customer and partner El Araby will be the first to launch and benefit from this next-level Foxxum OS 4. While many companies lately struggled with declining volume, El Araby is growing and investing into building new production facilities across the African continent as well as into a strong increase in its R&D capabilities. One of the future stars in the industry. Very adorable people. A perfect partner to create a lasting success. We are excited to welcome El Araby as one of the selected licensees within the Mission One JVA, which ensure our partners a real entrepreneurial participation." says Dirk Wittenborg, President of Foxxum GmbH.

ABOUT EL ARABY GROUP

El Araby was established in 1964, and the group company presents about 4000 different SKU's in 23 product categories. Engaged in both manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products El Araby is dedicated to preserve as well as grow their market leading position not only in Egypt but in all markets, they operate in. The company exports to many countries in Africa, Middle East and the CIS region. The number of employees in El Araby Group amounts to 43,000. Visit El Araby group's website at www.elarabygroup.com

ABOUT FOXXUM

Foxxum is a global leader in the development, operation, and commercial marketing for innovative smart TV solutions like the Foxxum CTV OS. As an established pioneer in the sector, Foxxum works closely with leading companies at all stages of the global consumer electronics value chain to develop smart TV solutions – from silicon vendors to device manufacturers and network operators. Worldwide partnerships with premium broadcasters and video-on-demand services, video producers and distributors allow Foxxum to provide a best-in-class content portfolio containing the most important global content brands as well as country specific local content providers. Foxxum's development and platform expertise offer viewers the best Smart TV user experience possible, with innovative Smart TV technology, a global entertaining content portfolio and an outstanding design, which includes the Foxxum CTV OS. Foxxum provides its clients with highly tailored solutions, along with the possibility to jointly tap into profitable revenue streams in a technology sector with enormous growth potential. Further information can be found at www.foxxum.com

Contact: Alexandra Rohwer – Foxxum GmbH– [email protected] - +49 175 14 72 394

