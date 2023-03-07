KIEL, Germany, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxxum, innovator in cutting-edge CTV tech, announced today a landmark partnership for its Foxxum OS 4 with CVTE, the world's largest supplier of TV components in consumer and commercial sectors.

FOXXUM PARTNERS WITH CVTE FOR FOXXUM OS 4

The partnership sees Foxxum OS 4 integrated onto CVTE's printed circuit board (PCB). This market-ready motherboard will be available to the more than 600 local and regional OEMS and TV brands. This hardware/OS combination allows these regional players to compete with other global brands, giving them the equivalent tech at the lowest possible cost, and shortest time to market.

Foxxum's recently announced Foxxum OS 4, based on RDK, seamlessly integrates streaming services and applications across all devices within a single OS. It is designed to meet the rising needs of CTV manufacturers to generate additional revenue sources in a highly competitive market. Foxxum OS 4 offers the only genuinely independent CTV OS solution available that allows maximum participation in viewing monetization. The partnership with CVTE provides a perfectly engineered printed circuit board paired with an extraordinary CTV operating system that maximizes platform revenues and meets the demand of OEMs and TV brands looking for a one-stop solution.

CVTE is the world's leading and largest supplier of TV core components in consumer-grade and commercial electronics industries. Core superior technologies of display, control, and IoT connectivity, leading-edge manufacturing, and total quality management accelerate process innovation, drive cost efficiency, increase yields, for more significant product differentiation, and exceptional quality.

Ronny Lutzi, Foxxum CEO, says, "CVTE's technology combined with Foxxum OS 4 will solve a major problem of OEMs and TV brands. We are delighted to move our well-established partnership with CTVE to the next level of a truly global and strategic partnership that will provide the most competitive CTV solution worldwide."

Wang Bin, Head of RD in the TV Department of CVTE, says, "We know Foxxum since the beginning of CTV and always admired the dedication to maximize customer satisfaction. Foxxum OS 4 will allow us to offer our global customers a very attractive product they were waiting for."

ABOUT FOXXUM

Foxxum is a global leader in the development, operation, and commercial marketing for innovative smart TV solutions like the Foxxum CTV OS. As an established pioneer in the sector, Foxxum works closely with leading companies at all stages of the global consumer electronics value chain to develop smart TV solutions – from silicon vendors to device manufacturers and network operators. Worldwide partnerships with premium broadcasters and video-on-demand services, video producers and distributors allow Foxxum to provide a best-in-class content portfolio containing the most important global content brands as well as country specific local content providers. Foxxum's development and platform expertise offer viewers the best Smart TV user experience possible, with innovative Smart TV technology, a global entertaining content portfolio and an outstanding design, which includes the Foxxum CTV OS. Foxxum provides its clients with innovative solutions, along with the possibility to jointly tap into profitable revenue streams in a technology sector with enormous growth potential. Further information can be found at www.foxxum.com .

ABOUT CVTE

Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as "CVTE") was established in December 2005 with a registered capital of RMB 668,030,956 and a number of business subsidiaries. As of December 31, 2021, the company had more than 5,400 employees, of which technical personnel account for about 60%. The average age of its employees is about 29.

To date, the company has been mainly engaged in the design, development and sales of display control products such as LCD main control boards and intelligent interactive tablets. Its products have been widely used in the field of home appliances, education information, enterprise services and so on. The company has always committed to improving user experience by product innovation and R&D design, creating constant value for customers and users. Since its establishment, the company has gradually gained a leading position in the segmented market, relying on the accumulation of software and hardware technologies in the fields of audio and video technology, signal processing, power management, human-computer interaction, application development, system integration and other electronic products, with technology innovation and product development for multiple application scenarios as well as capabilities in product and resource integration. It has also established seewo, a provider of educational informatization application tools and services, MAXHUB, an intelligent collaboration platform, and other well-known brands in the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016643/Foxxum_Partners_With_CVTE.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888666/Foxxum_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Foxxum GmbH