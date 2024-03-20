Foxy.ai Announces Groundbreaking AI Companion Platform with $1.5M in Funding and Celebrity Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxy.ai, a cutting-edge AI companion platform, proudly unveils its latest milestone: The successful closure of a $1.5 million funding round. Backed by a host of renowned celebrity investors, billionaires, and tech industry heavyweights, Foxy.ai is set to revolutionize digital interactions between fans and their favorite influencers.

At the core of Foxy.ai's innovative model is its collaboration with celebrities and influencers to craft hyper-realistic AI girlfriend versions of themselves. These AI outputs are designed to engage with fans on a deeper level, facilitating seamless exchanges of messages, calls, and images, available in 30 languages and around the clock.

This unique approach guarantees personalized connections that go beyond traditional boundaries. With influencers eagerly awaiting their spot on the platform's exclusive, invite-only roster, Foxy.ai's exceptional features and unmatched capabilities are poised to reshape digital interactions, ushering in a new era of meaningful connections.

Foxy.ai emerges as an industry frontrunner by excelling in AI-enhanced imagery. The platform boasts the creation of the most lifelike AI photos of individuals globally, rendering them virtually indistinguishable from their real-life counterparts.

Foxy.ai operates as an invitation-only platform that has significant appeal for influencers across industries. Celebrities are interested in the opportunity for deep, authentic connections with fans and the considerable earning potential it offers. With a waitlist exceeding 500 individuals and influencers eyeing the benefits, Foxy.ai is poised for remarkable expansion and impact.

About Foxy.ai: Foxy.ai is a pioneering AI companion platform that leverages advanced technology to create genuine connections between influencers and their audience. Through ultra-realistic AI versions of celebrities, groundbreaking features, and a focus on authenticity, Foxy.ai is transforming the creator economy.

For more information on Foxy.ai and its offerings, visit Foxy.ai.

Media Contact: GR0 Agency, [email protected] , https://gr0.com/

SOURCE Foxy AI