FoxyAI Secures HousingWire 2024 Tech100 Real Estate Award for Third Consecutive Year

News provided by

FoxyAI

07 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxyAI, the B2B PropTech leader in real estate visualization and property intelligence, proudly announces its latest win of the HousingWire 2024 Tech100 Real Estate Award for the third consecutive year. The prestigious accolade recognizes FoxyAI's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing real estate visualization and property intelligence through cutting-edge technology.

FoxyAI has solidified its position as an industry leader by leveraging a powerful blend of computer vision, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science. The company transforms ordinary property photos into invaluable troves of actionable data, catering to a diverse clientele that includes government entities, lending institutions, property preservation and asset management companies, insurance providers, appraisal and inspection firms, tech companies, and real estate investors.

Elevating Real Estate Processes through Advanced Technology

Key to FoxyAI's success is its arsenal of advanced AI and computer vision technologies, driving superhuman efficiencies across various real estate use cases. The proprietary FoxyAI Model Library, accessible through an API, offers a range of models such as General, Interior, Exterior, Damage, Renovation & Repair, and Image Modification & Enhancement. These models empower users to assess property quality, condition, location, room, scene, object detection, occupancy, damage prediction, and renovation cost estimation.

In addition to the Model Library, FoxyAI provides a suite of solutions:

  • FoxyAI Quality Control Solutions: Enhances operating efficiencies and process improvements by utilizing AI in conducting inspections and appraisals at scale, preventing the need for repeat inspections.
  • FoxyAI 360 Property Valuations: Launched in 2023, delivers condition and quality-enhanced reports using computer vision to provide more accurate real-time valuations than traditional Automated Valuation Models (AVMs).
  • FoxyAI-GPT: Unveiled in 2023, this multimodal Generative Pre-training Transformer ("GPT") model, rigorously trained on diverse textual and visual real estate data, seamlessly integrates with various data types, allowing users to search real estate datasets flexibly, identify similar properties, stay ahead of visual trends, and estimate renovation costs.

Founder & CEO Vin Vomero Reflects on FoxyAI's Continued Innovation:

"At FoxyAI, our commitment to innovation is at the core of our mission. Winning the HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate Award for the third consecutive year is a testament to the dedication of our team and the transformative impact of our technologies on the real estate industry. We are driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, pushing the boundaries of what's possible to empower real estate professionals with unparalleled tools and insights."

About FoxyAI
Founded in 2018, FoxyAI is the leading proptech in real estate visualization and property intelligence. The company utilizes artificial intelligence and computer vision to convert everyday real estate photos into actionable data. FoxyAI's suite of Property Intelligence tools, all available through its API, can instantly compute quality and condition, valuations, renovation costs, detect objects and materials, and much more. For additional information on FoxyAI, visit https://foxyai.com/.

Media Contact:
Jacque@foxyai.com

SOURCE FoxyAI

Also from this source

NCCI Partners with FoxyAI to Enhance Quality Control Process, Slashing QC Time by 50%

NCCI Partners with FoxyAI to Enhance Quality Control Process, Slashing QC Time by 50%

FoxyAI, a PropTech leader in real estate visualization and property intelligence, has officially announced its strategic partnership with NCCI, a...
FoxyAI Unveils FoxyAI-GPT: A Generative AI Model Designed to Revolutionize Real Estate Research and Analysis

FoxyAI Unveils FoxyAI-GPT: A Generative AI Model Designed to Revolutionize Real Estate Research and Analysis

FoxyAI, a PropTech leader in real estate visualization and property intelligence, proudly announces the launch of FoxyAI-GPT, a highly specialized...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.