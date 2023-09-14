FoxyAI Unveils FoxyAI-GPT: A Generative AI Model Designed to Revolutionize Real Estate Research and Analysis

FoxyAI

14 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Real Estate's AI Experts Reinforce their Commitment to Innovation by Introducing the Latest Frontier in Generative AI Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxyAI, a PropTech leader in real estate visualization and property intelligence, proudly announces the launch of FoxyAI-GPT, a highly specialized generative AI model poised to redefine the real estate industry. With unrivaled expertise in artificial intelligence and real estate, FoxyAI continues its mission to deliver practical and effective solutions to real estate professionals.

While off-the-shelf GPT solutions have proven their utility in general applications, they often fall short when handling the specific nuances of different industries, including real estate. FoxyAI recognized this gap and developed FoxyAI-GPT to address the industry-specific challenges real estate professionals face.

FoxyAI-GPT offers real estate professionals the following benefits:

  1. Search Beyond Conventional Limitations: Gone are the days of rigid, predefined search classifications. FoxyAI-GPT users can now search for anything in their real estate datasets – from specific property features like bay windows, unique tile patterns, garden fountains, and kitchen layouts – to abstract concepts like factors influencing appraisal bias.
  2. Find Similar Properties: By simply uploading a reference image, FoxyAI-GPT can identify matching properties or features. This is a game-changer for appraising unique homes that defy conventional categories.
  3. Stay Ahead of Trends: Real estate professionals can anticipate emerging visual trends in property listings by leveraging FoxyAI-GPT's ability to analyze streams of recent property images and detect shifting preferences. This empowers professionals to tailor property staging and/or marketing strategies to align with market preferences.
  4. Estimate Renovation Costs: Professionals planning renovations can provide images of their current spaces and describe desired changes. FoxyAI-GPT can suggest potential improvements, visualize alterations, and estimate increases in property value based on similar renovations it has encountered.

FoxyAI-GPT is a multimodal Generative Pre-training Transformer ("GPT") model that has undergone rigorous training using a rich dataset comprised of textual and visual real estate data. This unique model integrated seamlessly with various data types, including text and images, offering real estate professionals a versatile tool to enhance their work. It can also be used alongside traditional AI models, e.g., object detection models, in order to refine research beyond predefined classifications.

"Empowering real estate professionals with the latest in AI tools to help them make better decisions has always been our mission at FoxyAI," said Vin Vomero, Founder and CEO of FoxyAI. "FoxyAI-GPT is the embodiment of that commitment, designed to make real estate research and analysis more accessible and insightful than ever before."

For more information about FoxyAI-GPT and its applications in the real estate sector, please visit https://foxyai.com/foxyai-gpt/.

About FoxyAI
Founded in 2018, FoxyAI is the leading proptech in real estate visualization and property intelligence. The company utilizes artificial intelligence and computer vision to convert everyday real estate photos into actionable data. FoxyAI's suite of Property Intelligence tools, all available through its API, can instantly compute quality and condition, valuations, renovation costs, detect objects and materials, and much more. For additional information on FoxyAI, visit https://foxyai.com/.

Media Contact:
Jacqueline Silva
[email protected]
(917) 880.2464

SOURCE FoxyAI

