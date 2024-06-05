FoxyAI's Jane Hood Named HousingWire 2024 Marketing Leader

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxyAI, a B2B PropTech leader in real estate visualization and property intelligence, is proud to share that Jane Hood, FoxyAI's Head of Marketing, has been named a HousingWire 2024 Marketing Leader . This prestigious honor celebrates her exceptional contributions to the real estate industry, showcasing her leadership and commitment to marketing excellence.

"In all her undertakings, Jane embodies leadership, commitment, and customer advocacy. She establishes a benchmark for her peers and motivates and mentors our team to pursue excellence. Her efforts not only mirror our organization's core values but also demonstrate her commitment to propelling FoxyAI toward its goal of reshaping the real estate industry," said Vin Vomero, CEO of FoxyAI.

Housing Wire's 2024 Marketing Leaders were selected by HousingWire's selection committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, client impact and personal success over the course of their careers. These stand-out professionals are strategic and creative marketing executives who demonstrate leadership by continuously growing, leading and motivating high-performing marketing teams.

HousingWire's recognition highlights Jane's exceptional ability to harness the power of data and technology, the driving forces behind FoxyAI's innovative solutions, to innovate and improve the housing ecosystem. As Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media, stated, "HousingWire's Marketing Leaders exemplify the outstanding professionals who drive business growth and market share expansion throughout the housing ecosystem. With a forward-thinking and competitive approach, these leaders surpass expectations by harnessing data, technology, and creativity. Their efforts have not only accelerated the success of their organizations but have also propelled the entire housing industry to continually innovate and improve."

FoxyAI congratulates its Housing Wire 2024 Marketing Leader, Jane Hood , on this well-deserved accolade and looks forward to her continued contributions to the company and the broader real estate industry.

About FoxyAI

Founded in 2018, FoxyAI is a leading B2B proptech in real estate visualization and property intelligence. The company utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence and computer vision to convert everyday real estate photos into actionable data. FoxyAI's suite of Property Intelligence tools, all available through its API, can instantly compute quality and condition, renovation costs, detect objects and materials, and more. For more information on FoxyAI, visit https://foxyai.com/.

FoxyAI Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE FoxyAI