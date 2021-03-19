Foyer Richelieu Welland to install Kontrol BioCloud to enhance safe spaces in Long Term Care

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol" or "Company") is pleased to announce that Foyer Richelieu Welland, a long-term care facility In Welland, Ontario, is teaming up with Kontrol BioCloud to install and showcase Kontrol BioCloud in operation. The Kontrol BioCloud viral detection technology is designed as a real-time analyzer to detect airborne pathogens, such as COVID-19. Kontrol BioCloud is a Safe Space TechnologyTM.

"We developed BioCloud to help us get back to normal across all sectors of the economy, Including long-term care facilities and retirement homes. We are delighted to share our Safe Space Technology and provide real-time viral monitoring for Foyer Richelieu Welland," said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Foyer Richelieu Welland has been following strict COVID-19 protocols and has an established track record of creating safe spaces for its residents and staff. Protocols include masking, social distancing, handwashing, and thorough sanitizing of all equipment.

"We take the safety and our residents and staff as a top organizational priority. We are committed to safer spaces for all and the ability to add real-time monitoring through Kontrol's BioCloud technology is of great interest." said Sean Keays, Directeur général chez Foyer Richelieu Welland.



About Kontrol BioCloudTM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and a silent alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud's applications include classrooms, offices, retirement homes, long term care, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com.

Safe Space Technology is a Kontrol Trademark.

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is leading the digital transformation of buildings and the built environment to create smarter buildings and cities. Through an integrated technology platform Kontrol Technologies delivers solutions and services to its customers, in real-time, to improve energy management, reduce ongoing emissions and improve air quality.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

