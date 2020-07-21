FP Alpha and Redtail Technology Announce New Integration

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Alpha, an AI-driven wealth management solution for financial advisors, announced today a new client data integration with Redtail Technology (Redtail), a leading provider of client relationship management (CRM) solutions for the financial advice industry. This new capability not only eliminates the manual steps advisors previously used when uploading their client's contact information into the FP Alpha tool, but more importantly, turns their Redtail client data into actionable financial planning recommendations.

"Technology integrations are critical to helping advisors best utilize the many technology solutions available to them today," said FP Alpha's Founder and CEO Andrew Altfest. "By FP Alpha integrating with Redtail, it provides a way for advisors to turn their Redtail client data into personalized recommendations for their clients. In addition, it creates multiple efficiencies allowing them to focus on more client engagement activities."

This new integration is a bilateral sync of client data, enabling advisors to prepopulate client information from Redtail into FP Alpha and vice versa.

"At Redtail, we're dedicated to integrating with industry partners to help advisors streamline their workflows and improve efficiencies," said Redtail Technology CEO Brian McLaughlin. "That, coupled with our keen focus on artificial intelligence, means Redtail and FP Alpha have a number of synergies, and we're looking forward to working with them."

"We could not be more pleased to have Redtail Technology as our first CRM integration partner," said Altfest. "As we continue to onboard advisors to our platform, we will prioritize investing in the areas that will provide additional value to them and to their clients. Integrating with Redtail was a great place to start."

About FP Alpha

Founded by financial planner and industry leader, Andrew Altfest, CFP ®, FP Alpha is an AI-driven comprehensive wealth management solution that helps advisors identify actionable recommendations to clients, in a scalable, intelligent, and cost-efficient manner. FP Alpha is designed to integrate seamlessly into the many stages of the financial planning process and is complementary to the advisor's current financial planning software, starting where they stop. By leveraging AI learning and subject matter experts across 17 financial planning disciplines, this innovative tool allows advisors to uncover new planning opportunities and provide clients with more holistic advice. For more information, please visit: https://fpalpha.com .

About Redtail Technology

Founded in 2003, Redtail Technology is a leading provider of web-based Client Relationship Management (CRM), compliant text messaging solutions (Redtail Speak), paperless office, and email archiving solutions in the financial services industry. The company is dedicated to helping advisors efficiently grow their firms by providing them with the core technologies that drive their day-to-day operations, offering low cost and easy to implement applications and integrating with many of the industry's most widely used applications. As a pioneer in the financial technology industry, Redtail is committed to providing advisors exceptional customer service and strives to contribute in meaningful ways to its local communities in California, Arizona, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.redtailtechnology.com.

