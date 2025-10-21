FP Alpha announces First-of-Its-Kind NextGen Tax Insights now available, assisting financial advisors in their tax planning advice to clients

New AI-driven feature empowers financial advisors with tailored tax savings opportunities, enhancing client engagement and prospecting at a pivotal moment for the profession.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Alpha, the AI-powered tax, estate, and insurance planning platform for financial advisors, today announced that their new offering, NextGen Tax Insights, is now live and available after a successful beta test period.

This groundbreaking feature represents the next evolution in AI-driven tax planning—equipping advisors with tailored, data-backed tax insights that are specific to each client's unique financial situation. The result is a powerful enhancement to the advisor's value proposition: helping minimize client tax burdens, maximize wealth, and deepen engagement.

This innovation follows FP Alpha's recent rollout of FP Alpha TAX, the firm's popular standalone tax planning platform, and comes at a particularly timely moment as advisors enter the critical year-end tax planning season. With NextGen Tax Insights, advisors can hyper-personalize tax-saving opportunities, something no other tax planning software on the market currently offers.

"When a client gives you their tax return, they want you to turn around tax savings ideas. FP Alpha does that with no work needed from the advisor," said Andrew Altfest, CFP®, Founder and CEO of FP Alpha. "This innovation empowers advisors to deliver highly relevant, data-driven insights based on each client's specific tax profile and life situation. It not only elevates the advisor's role as a trusted professional but also allows them to proactively identify tax savings opportunities that make a real difference for clients."

Unlike static tax return analysis tools, NextGen Tax Insights leverages a holistic data model, integrating tax returns, income, demographics, assets, and other financial details to surface deeper and more relevant insights. The system doesn't just show what the tax impact might be—it explains why—for example, showing how the increased standard deduction for seniors or the new SALT cap increase from $10,000 to $40,000 under The One Big Beautiful Act (OBBBA) could affect each client's situation.

This explanatory depth, combined with AI's ability to personalize insights at scale, represents a true industry breakthrough.

A Secure and Responsible Approach to AI

"We take data security and privacy very seriously at FP Alpha," Altfest continues. "Our Nextgen Tax insights were created by embedding proprietary logic layers developed in collaboration with CFP® and CPAs to surface actionable insights with the advisor workflows.

"It's AI you can trust because it was curated by CFP® professionals, CPAs, and trusted data sources such as the IRS. It's monitored continuously for accuracy and compliance with the CFP Board's new technology standards. The models only have a memory to a specific client, the data is anonymized, encrypted, and explained. Chances of hallucinations are near zero. Advisors can also toggle insights on or off to align with their firm's preferences."

Enhancing Client Engagement and Prospecting

FP Alpha's NextGen Tax Insights comes at a pivotal moment for the profession. With heightened client expectations and new rules being enacted from The One Big Beautiful Act, advisors are under increasing pressure to deliver more meaningful, forward-looking advice.

NextGen Tax Insights enables them to do exactly that. The tool's client-friendly deliverables spark richer year-end conversations and make it easy for advisors to collaborate with clients' accountants for coordinated implementation. It also serves as a powerful prospecting tool—allowing advisors to demonstrate their value upfront by showcasing personalized, actionable tax opportunities before a prospect even becomes a client.

"This level of AI-driven personalization is the 'wow factor' that's been missing from traditional tax planning," added Robert S. Keebler, CPA/PFS, MST, AEP, CGMA and partner with Keebler & Associates, LLP. "By moving beyond static insights to dynamic, scenario-based projections, FP Alpha is transforming how advisors approach tax advice—and how clients experience it."

An upcoming complimentary webinar for financial advisors, featuring Bob Keeber, entitled, 2025 Year-End Tax Planning: How to WOW Clients Right Now, is being held Oct 23rd at 4 pm EST, where he will address ways that advisors can assist clients before year-end and also comment on how to use NextGen Tax Insights in your planning conversations. Registration is live.

About FP Alpha

FP Alpha is an AI-powered, comprehensive wealth management platform designed to help financial advisors scale advanced planning in areas such as tax, estate, and insurance. By integrating with advisors' existing technology and analyzing clients' financial documents, FP Alpha identifies actionable planning insights across multiple disciplines—empowering advisors to deliver more value and deepen client relationships. Learn more at www.fpalpha.com

SOURCE FP Alpha