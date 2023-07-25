FP Canada™ Chooses Meazure Learning to Continue Administration and Delivery of Its Certification Exams

FP Canada and Meazure Learning extend 11-year partnership in support of FP Canada's financial planning certification programs.

McLEAN, Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meazure Learning, a leading provider of end-to-end test development and delivery solutions for higher-education and professional testing organizations, today announced its continued partnership with FP Canada, a national not-for-profit education, certification, and professional oversight organization for financial planning in Canada. The agreement extends FP Canada's partnership with Meazure Learning for an additional five years.

FP Canada grants and oversees the Certified Financial Planner® certification and Qualified Associate Financial Planner certification in Canada. CFP® professionals and QAFP® professionals have demonstrated that they have the knowledge, skills, experience, and ethics required to meet the financial planning needs of Canadians.

Meazure Learning partners with FP Canada to deliver its certification exams securely across multiple modalities, providing convenience for candidates on the path to certification while also protecting valuable exam content. Candidates have the flexibility to take exams from home, through Meazure Learning's market-leading ProctorU Proctoring Platform, or in person through the Meazure Learning Test Center Network of highly secure professional sites throughout Canada. Meazure Learning is committed to providing a fair, equitable, and high-quality experience for every test-taker.

"Exams are a critical step along FP Canada's paths to certification, and it's important for us to have a partner who helps us administer exams securely and reliably," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "We are excited to continue this long-standing, collaborative partnership with Meazure Learning."

"Meazure Learning is proud to provide the highest level of service to FP Canada and its stakeholders," added Timothy McClinton, Meazure Learning CEO. "Over the last 11 years, the two organizations have learned from each other and grown together to meet the needs of aspiring financial planning professionals throughout Canada. We are honored to continue our joint mission of moving each other—and the Canadian financial planning profession—forward." 

About Meazure Learning

Meazure Learning provides secure, reliable, and convenient test development, administration, and delivery solutions for academic and professional credentialing programs. The tech-enabled services company combines human expertise with end-to-end software solutions to provide its suite of services and achieve the optimal testing experience. With remote, test center, hybrid, and event-based delivery capabilities, it adapts to the unique needs of each exam program and test-taker. Meazure Learning empowers its clients, test-takers, and industry leaders through its mission to move people forward in their educational, professional, and personal lives. To learn more, visit Meazure Learning at meazurelearning.com.

About FP Canada 

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. 

