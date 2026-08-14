FP Movement and Brooks Launch 4 Exclusive Sneaker Styles

The Glycerin Max 2 will only be sold on FPMovement.com, while the Glycerin 23 will be available both on FP Movement and Brooks.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This August, FP Movement, Free People's renowned activewear brand, partnered with Brooks for their first-ever exclusive footwear launch. The limited-edition collection features one exclusive style to FPMovement.com and three exclusive styles to FP Movement and Brooks.

Brooks is a global brand that creates market-leading performance running footwear, apparel and accessories. This year, FP Movement and Brooks have partnered together on monthly run days in key markets across the US. To further expand this partnership, both brands are excited to announce an exclusive set of sneakers for your fall fashion lineup. What makes this collection unique, is that each style comes laced with unique multi lace options that can either be stacked or changed out making them a special feature of these exclusives.

The Glycerin Max 2 are a Brooks favorite, these running shoes feature max cushioning for a soft, plush experience and effortless transitions for zero distractions during long runs. This particular style will be sold exclusively on FPMovement.com for $205.

The Glycerin 23 were made to go the distance, this long-run ready style features premium, tuned cushioning for plush landings, breathable, engineered knit uppers and a wide platform for smooth and steady transitions from heel to toe. This style will be offered in three different colorways on both FPMovement.com and BrooksRunning.com for $180.

The exclusive styles will be available on FPMovement.com and limited stores, and BrooksRunning.com.

ABOUT FP MOVEMENT

Established in 2012 as a category on Free People, FP Movement has been at the forefront of redefining activewear, introducing performance-ready styles that extend beyond the gym. Rooted in community, individuality, and the spirit of #movingtogether. FP Movement's activewear for Hike, Run, Racquet, Studio, and Ski bridges the gap between fashion and function.

In 2020, FP Movement emerged as an independent brand, opening its first standalone store in Los Angeles. The brand currently has 97 stores nationwide, offers online shopping at fpmovement.com, and collaborates with wholesale partners such as DICK'S Sporting Goods and independent fitness studios.

ABOUT BROOKS

Brooks Running creates market-leading performance running footwear, apparel, sports bras, and accessories distributed worldwide. Brooks exists to inspire everyone to run and be active, through innovative gear, tools, and experiences designed to take you to the place that makes you feel more alive. Since 1914, Brooks has been propelled by a never-ending curiosity with how humans move, pushing the limits of motion science, engineering, and technology to create gear that unlocks the power of energy and movement for everyone. Brooks is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Visit www.brooksrunning.com for more information or follow @brooksrunning.

SOURCE Free People