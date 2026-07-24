FP Movement and Global Fitness Brand Barry's Partner for a Second Time

The second drop will expand FP Movement's activewear offerings to Barry's highly engaged community.

PHILADELPHIA, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Movement, Free People's renowned activewear brand, is excited to build on its partnership with Barry's, the original cardio and strength boutique fitness studio, with a new drop featuring 10 co-branded styles launching exclusively at select Barry's locations this month. Building on the success of their initial collaboration, this second chapter further solidifies the partnership's shared message, that FP Movement and Barry's celebrate an active lifestyle from start to finish, with versatile products designed to support every part of the day.

Continuing to showcase FP Movement's product technicality in the Red Room, these new pieces are geared for both workout and recovery, with an assortment that includes the Never Better Bike Short, Never Better Reversible Twist Crop, Final Call Patched Hoodie, and more. Developed with performance-ready fabrications and comfort-minded styles created to match your movement, every piece is designed to help you find your strength, be your best, and stand out – never still.

In addition to the product assortment, Barry's studios will host a special "RUN x LIFT: 6-min Rounds w/ FP Movement" class across participating studios on July 23rd. Each class attendee will receive a complimentary shake on FP Movement post workout.

"We're thrilled to continue this partnership with FP Movement for a second time," says Sarah Carhart, Chief Marketing Officer at Barry's. "Our community shows up ready to push their limits, and this collection is designed to keep up with that energy from the first sprint to the last stretch."

To celebrate, FP Movement and Barry's will create custom content across their editorial and social channels further telling the story of the partnership. Be sure to follow along at @FPMovement / @BARRYS.

ABOUT FP MOVEMENT

Established in 2012 as a category on Free People, FP Movement has been at the forefront of redefining activewear, introducing performance-ready styles that extend beyond the gym. Rooted in community, individuality, and the spirit of #movingtogether. FP Movement's activewear for Hike, Run, Racquet, Studio, and Ski bridges the gap between fashion and function.

In 2020, FP Movement emerged as an independent brand, opening its first standalone store in Los Angeles. The brand currently has 56 stores nationwide, offers online shopping at fpmovement.com, and collaborates with wholesale partners such as DICK'S Sporting Goods and independent fitness studios.

ABOUT BARRY'S

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Launched in 1998 in Los Angeles, it was the original pioneer in the global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from "The Best Workout in the World™," to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle brand with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With 103 studios spanning 19 countries, plus its digital offering, Barry's X, Barry's now brings its global Fit Fam community with its signature Red Room workout experience both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry's expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training) and RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with lifting.) Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry's makes working hard and getting strong, fun. For more information, visit: https://www.barrys.com/.

Contact: McKenzie Yard

Public Relations – FP Movement

Email: [email protected]

Contact: Hallie Angelo

Public Relations – Barry's

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Free People