Free People to Collaborate with Rusty this July

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Free People

Jul 17, 2026, 17:29 ET

This limited edition surf centric capsule introduces twelve exclusive styles available on FreePeople.com and in select store locations.

PHILADELPHIA, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Free People is excited to announce its first-ever collaboration with alternative surf lifestyle brand Rusty. The partnership features a vintage surf–inspired capsule blending Free People's aesthetic with Rusty's surf heritage.

Rusty was born in Southern California in the late 1980s, when legendary shaper Rusty Preisendorfer glassed the first R-dot onto a handcrafted surfboard. Built on a foundation of creativity, individuality, and resilience, the brand emerged from a community of surfers, skaters, musicians, and artists who challenged convention. Today, Rusty honors that heritage while inspiring a new generation to embrace self-expression, adventure, and life lived unapologetically.

THE COLLECTION
The collection is crafted with influences from vintage surf culture and a free-spirited, adventure-driven approach to style

  • The Turn It Up Long Board Short ($118) features a fixed waist, capri-length silhouette, and an allover floral motif that channels retro-inspired surf style.
  • The Charging Free Long Board Short ($98) is designed with a fixed waist and classic knee-length fit, offering a timeless take on the traditional board short.
  • The Getaway Board Short ($78) features a relaxed pull-on design with an interior drawstring and a shorter silhouette for easy, everyday wear.
  • The After Sun Fleece Hoodie ($128) is crafted in an oversized fit, making it the perfect layering piece for cool mornings and post-surf evenings.
  • The Vacay Rashie ($98) is a short-sleeve pullover rash guard designed to pair effortless style with functional coverage.
  • The Vacay Booty Bottom ($78) features a pull-on silhouette with adjustable side tie details for a flattering, beach-ready fit.
  • The Low Key Romper ($118) is crafted from lightweight neoprene, blending comfort with a sporty, surf-inspired aesthetic.
  • The Paradise Hotel Bikini Top ($78) features adjustable tie closures at the neck and back, finished with beaded details for a playful, elevated touch.
  • The Paradise Hotel Bikini Bottom ($78) is designed with adjustable side ties and coordinating beaded accents for a customizable fit.
  • The Dad Cap ($48) features a short brim, taller crown, garment-washed finish, and a printed interior for a vintage-inspired finishing touch.

The Free People x Rusty collaboration will be sold at Freepeople.com and select free-est store locations in the US starting July 8th. To celebrate the launch, Free People will host a community surf class with gifted capsule products in Stone Harbor and Palm Beach.

WHAT: Free People x Rusty Collaboration
WHEN: Friday July 10th, 2026
WHERE: Freepeople.com and select store locations
CONTACT: McKenzie Yard, [email protected]

ABOUT FREE PEOPLE
Free People is a global women's lifestyle brand, defined by creativity, curiosity and adventure, with offerings in unique apparel, intimate wear, shoes and accessories, and beauty and wellness. The Philadelphia-based retailer is available via global, UK and French sites, top department and specialty stores, as well as via Instagram and TikTok. 

SOURCE Free People

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