Free People to Collaborate with Rusty this July

This limited edition surf centric capsule introduces twelve exclusive styles available on FreePeople.com and in select store locations.

PHILADELPHIA, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Free People is excited to announce its first-ever collaboration with alternative surf lifestyle brand Rusty. The partnership features a vintage surf–inspired capsule blending Free People's aesthetic with Rusty's surf heritage.

Rusty was born in Southern California in the late 1980s, when legendary shaper Rusty Preisendorfer glassed the first R-dot onto a handcrafted surfboard. Built on a foundation of creativity, individuality, and resilience, the brand emerged from a community of surfers, skaters, musicians, and artists who challenged convention. Today, Rusty honors that heritage while inspiring a new generation to embrace self-expression, adventure, and life lived unapologetically.

THE COLLECTION

The collection is crafted with influences from vintage surf culture and a free-spirited, adventure-driven approach to style

The Turn It Up Long Board Short ($118) features a fixed waist, capri-length silhouette, and an allover floral motif that channels retro-inspired surf style.

($118) features a fixed waist, capri-length silhouette, and an allover floral motif that channels retro-inspired surf style. The Charging Free Long Board Short ($98) is designed with a fixed waist and classic knee-length fit, offering a timeless take on the traditional board short.

($98) is designed with a fixed waist and classic knee-length fit, offering a timeless take on the traditional board short. The Getaway Board Short ($78) features a relaxed pull-on design with an interior drawstring and a shorter silhouette for easy, everyday wear.

($78) features a relaxed pull-on design with an interior drawstring and a shorter silhouette for easy, everyday wear. The After Sun Fleece Hoodie ($128) is crafted in an oversized fit, making it the perfect layering piece for cool mornings and post-surf evenings.

($128) is crafted in an oversized fit, making it the perfect layering piece for cool mornings and post-surf evenings. The Vacay Rashie ($98) is a short-sleeve pullover rash guard designed to pair effortless style with functional coverage.

($98) is a short-sleeve pullover rash guard designed to pair effortless style with functional coverage. The Vacay Booty Bottom ($78) features a pull-on silhouette with adjustable side tie details for a flattering, beach-ready fit.

($78) features a pull-on silhouette with adjustable side tie details for a flattering, beach-ready fit. The Low Key Romper ($118) is crafted from lightweight neoprene, blending comfort with a sporty, surf-inspired aesthetic.

($118) is crafted from lightweight neoprene, blending comfort with a sporty, surf-inspired aesthetic. The Paradise Hotel Bikini Top ($78) features adjustable tie closures at the neck and back, finished with beaded details for a playful, elevated touch.

($78) features adjustable tie closures at the neck and back, finished with beaded details for a playful, elevated touch. The Paradise Hotel Bikini Bottom ($78) is designed with adjustable side ties and coordinating beaded accents for a customizable fit.

($78) is designed with adjustable side ties and coordinating beaded accents for a customizable fit. The Dad Cap ($48) features a short brim, taller crown, garment-washed finish, and a printed interior for a vintage-inspired finishing touch.

The Free People x Rusty collaboration will be sold at Freepeople.com and select free-est store locations in the US starting July 8th. To celebrate the launch, Free People will host a community surf class with gifted capsule products in Stone Harbor and Palm Beach.

WHAT: Free People x Rusty Collaboration

WHEN : Friday July 10th, 2026

WHERE : Freepeople.com and select store locations

CONTACT: McKenzie Yard, [email protected]

ABOUT FREE PEOPLE

Free People is a global women's lifestyle brand, defined by creativity, curiosity and adventure, with offerings in unique apparel, intimate wear, shoes and accessories, and beauty and wellness. The Philadelphia-based retailer is available via global, UK and French sites, top department and specialty stores, as well as via Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Free People