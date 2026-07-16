Free People to Open New free-est Store in Santa Monica, CA on July 17, 2026

A 2,092-square-foot boutique at 2925 Main St will offer apparel, accessories, and personalized styling services.

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Free People will open a new retail location in Santa Monica, CA on Friday, July 17, 2026. The new boutique marks the brand's continued expansion into growing lifestyle markets and introduces a dedicated in-store shopping experience for customers in the Santa Monica area.

The 2,092-square-foot store will feature Free People's free-est collection, offering summer-ready styles designed for the beach and beyond. Customers can shop perfectly paired two-piece sets, sundresses, breezy tops, accessories, and everything in between. In addition to its product assortment, the Santa Monica store will provide personalized shopping experiences through one-on-one styling appointments with in-store stylists.

Designed with an adaptive reuse storefront, the space preserves the building's original character while introducing fresh, modern updates. White painted brick, soft yellow accents, and new signage create a bright, welcoming first impression. Inside, restored wood floors, warm peach toned walls, and citrus iridescent glass globe pendants add warmth and personality. The boutique features three curtained fitting rooms with backlit wood mirrors, custom quilt curtains, satin nickel finish hardware, and glass pendant lighting. Anchoring the rear of the space is a curved white oak cashwrap topped with concrete, complemented by textured walls in Jasper Yellow and Yellow Finch as a focal point.

The boutique is located at 2925 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405. Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10AM-7PM and Sunday from 10AM-6PM.

For more information, images, to request an interview, or to discuss a TV opportunity, please email Reese Bracken at [email protected].

ABOUT FREE PEOPLE

Free People is a global women's lifestyle brand offering apparel, intimate wear, shoes, accessories, and beauty and wellness products. Defined by creativity, curiosity, and adventure, the Philadelphia-based retailer is available via global, UK and French sites, top department and specialty stores, as well as via Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT FREE-EST

Compromised of textured, free-flowing wardrobe staples, free-est takes the brand's much-loved FP Beach and Endless Summer collections and unites them for every day and any wear.

To celebrate our free-est location opening in Santa Monica, CA, we're gifting one lucky winner a $500 Free People gift card to shop in our new store! Enter here for a chance to win! https://app.viralsweep.com/sweeps/full/de8d61-231138?framed=1

Contact: Reese Bracken

Public Relations – Free People

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Free People