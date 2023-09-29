FPA Launches New Media Training Program for Financial Planners in Partnership with AdvisorPR

Comprehensive, current, and actionable program trains members to engage with the media and use FPA MediaSource, the automated media query platform connecting financial planners and journalists.

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial planning profession is evolving, and today's financial professionals need more than just expertise—they need to effectively engage with the media to share insights and build trust with key audiences. To meet this growing demand, the Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is pleased to announce the launch of Media Mastery 2.0, its new digital media training program to help members engage with journalists.

In an era where financial expertise is in high demand, confidently communicating with journalists and leveraging media opportunities is a critical skill for financial planners. To meet this demand, FPA has partnered with AdvisorPR® to develop a training program designed to help financial professionals navigate today's media landscape. AdvisorPR is a division of JConnelly, an integrated communications agency that has served clients across the financial industry for more than two decades.

"This new media training program is designed to equip our members with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in today's media-driven landscape," said Patrick D. Mahoney, FPA chief executive officer. "We are excited to partner with AdvisorPR, a leading authority in financial PR, to offer this comprehensive program. It's a game-changer for our valued members who want to elevate their profiles and make a lasting impact in the profession."

The training includes an instructional module outlining how members can utilize FPA MediaSource to respond to journalist queries. With an eye on supporting the needs of journalists, the Association introduced FPA MediaSource in 2016. This automated media query platform has connected CFP® professional FPA members with over 7,300 media opportunities covering various financial planning and personal finance topics.

The co-designed curriculum provides FPA members with foundational media training and advanced engagement strategies, equipping planners, both new to PR and seasoned pros, to confidently navigate the media landscape. The virtual, on-demand program is accessible to FPA members through the Association's online Learning Center with five modules that include:

Module 0: Prerequisite for Access to FPA MediaSource — This complimentary module trains FPA members on the inner workings of the FPA MediaSource platform.

Module 1: Fundamentals — This module delves into the basics of public relations, distinguishing its role and significance, identifying the right opportunities, setting clear objectives, and navigating compliance.

Module 2: Getting Started — This module explores the power of preparation, the various types of media platforms and requests, how to set expectations, and best practices to leverage media attention.

Module 3: The Interview and After — This module teaches financial planners how to engage and deliver an impactful interview, build lasting media relationships, and navigate unexpected scenarios.

Module 4: When You Want More — This final module dives into scaling PR efforts through proactive strategies, positioning expertise to align with media needs, and options for fast-tracking media exposure.

"Proactively working with the media as a trusted financial resource is a must for financial planners who want to stand out in their marketplace, building visibility, credibility, and searchability online – highly effective when implemented correctly," said Alana Kohl, founder of AdvisorPR, a division of JConnelly. "In partnering with FPA, we are packaging and delivering the insights planners need to harness the full potential of MediaSource and media relations, offering a roadmap that takes them from understanding the essence of PR to mastering the nuances of engagement. This media training is comprehensive, current, and, most importantly, actionable."

The robust media training is taught by Ben Lewis, Chief Communications Officer for FPA, Jill Jagelski-Schofield, AVP of Public Relations for AdvisorPR, a former network affiliate broadcast journalist and sideline reporter, and Alana Kohl. By combining and amplifying the collective wisdom of these industry authorities, this training platform is set to redefine PR preparedness and execution for planners.

Training Highlights Include:

An easy-to-navigate platform organized by modules and topics, allowing for quick access to desired sections for specific insights on topics and strategies, as needed, after initial training is complete.

A step-by-step guide to help planners gain a deeper understanding of media relations, build interview skills, and ultimately gain more confidence when working with the media.

Considerations for getting ready to work with the media, including recommended material to develop and compliance protocols.

Guidance on selecting, preparing, and delivering a successful media interview and the role of public relations in branding, marketing, and ongoing communications.

Downloadable reference materials to provide members with tangible resources for future media opportunities.

In-depth insight on advanced PR strategies, including ideas to leverage media placements and education on DIY PR vs. outsourcing.

"Together with AdvisorPR, we're equipping those in our professional community to share their expertise, ultimately delivering critical financial education to consumers nationwide," added Mahoney.

The first module is free for all FPA members and a prerequisite for any CFP® professional member of FPA who wants to be part of the FPA MediaSource platform. Media Mastery 2.0—modules 1-4—are available to FPA members for $99 and nonmembers for $199.

Journalists interested in connecting with CFP® professional FPA members can submit their queries through FPA MediaSource at www.onefpa.org/mediasource.

