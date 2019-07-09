FPC to Address Hedge Funds Challenges and Opportunities at NYC Event

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Policy Council (FPC), Minerva Capital Management, a Family Office and Hybrid Hedge Fund will lead a panel discussion for High Net Worth Individuals, Qualified Investors and Finance executives on the Challenges and Opportunities of making the right investments in Hedge Funds and maximizing ROI on those investments at their Wednesday, July 17, 2019 event.

The FPC New York City event, will be held at The Graduate Center / CUNY at 365 Fifth Avenue at The Elebash Recital Hall from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Ziad Abdelnour, Founder of Blackhawk partners will moderate the panel discussion on how investors can harness the power of emerging and established Hedge Funds to maximize the return on their investments.

The FPC event will feature:

Dr. Deepak Narula – Ph.D., is the Founder and Managing Partner of Metacapital Management. Metacapital's funds have been ranked in Bloomberg Markets' 100 Top-Performing Hedge Funds managing $1 billion or more. Deepak is a ranked analyst on the Institutional Investor All-American research team and holds a Ph.D. in Management Science from Columbia University.

Troy A. Gayeski – Partner, Co-CIO and Senior Portfolio Manager, SkyBridge Capital, with $9.5 billion in AUM. Troy appears as a frequent guest on Bloomberg News, Fox Business Network, and CNBC. He received a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from MIT.

Michael Lauer – President, Hedge Fund Concepts, his fund generated a compounded annual rate of return north of 40%, net to investors. Mr. Lauer's accomplishments as a hedge fund manager were featured in a book "Stock Market Wizards: Interviews With America's Top Stock Traders", authored by Jack D. Schwager.

Stanford Silverman – Founder & CEO of Minerva Capital Management, a Hybrid Hedge Fund and President of Silver Betty, Inc., a large postsecondary education marketing and advertising company. The agency has represented over 250 private and publicly traded universities, colleges and schools.

Questions will be accepted by the participants from the audience and from the moderator. Seating for this event is limited to 200 participants so reserve your place now to be assured a seat.

More information about the FPC New York City event is available on the event website.

http://www.financialpolicycouncil.org/speaker-bios/hedge-funds-challenges-opportunities/.

SOURCE Minerva Capital Management