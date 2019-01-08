FPD-based X-ray for CBCT Market Size Worth $3.96 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global flat panel detector (FPD) based x-ray for cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) market size is likely to reach USD 3.96 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of 3D imaging in medical diagnostics and application of FPD in a substantial number of CBCT systems is expected to spur the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Most of the commercially available CBCT devices operate on principle of indirect FPDs, where X-ray photons are converted to light photons using a layer of scintillator material (Caesium Iodide (CsI:Tl) or Gadolinium Oxysulfide (Gd2O2S:Tb)). These light photons are further converted into electrical signals. Higher dose efficiency and image quality are achieved using modern CsI scintillators as their columnar structure reduces the light spreading between the scintillators.

The FPD-based X-ray for CBCT market is consolidated, marked by presence of a few well-established players that account for the largest cumulative revenue share. These players have strengthened their presence by improving distribution network. However, with increasing market opportunities, the number of new entrants is estimated to rise gradually. Established players are adopting strategies such as development of a strong product line with innovative designs and expansion of service facilities on a global scale.

For instance, in April 2018, Xoran Technologies launched MiniCAT 2020, a compact, low-dose, and CBCT scanner. This product was introduced for diagnosis of sinus disease. Xoran entered the CBCT market in 2001. Furthermore, in November 2016, AFP Imaging Corporation received a license from the Canadian government for marketing of Newtom VG 3D CBCT scanner. In May 2015, PLANMED OY received FDA approval for its new CBCT system-based on FPD technology, Planmed Verity MaxScan, which is designed for maxillofacial imaging.

Orthopedics dominated the FPD-based X-ray CBCT market in 2017, owing to higher adoption of the technology for orthopedic imaging. Growing number of medical X-ray imaging for extremity application is further contributing to the growth of the segment

With high complexity in imaging due to small and complicated bone structures in ENT, this application segment is projected to post the highest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period

FPD-based CBCT with standing patient positioning accounted for largest share in the market in 2017, due to benefits associated with their usage, including low cost, less space occupied, and higher preference for orthopedic imaging

Hospitals represented the leading revenue share in 2017 as a consequence of higher demand from these end users for detection of anomalies and deformities prior and post surgeries

In 2017, North America dominated the market owing to volumetric expansion of product usage coupled with presence of well-established market participants

However, Middle East & Africa is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increased import and installation of radiographic units in these countries

Prominent companies operating in this market include Xoran Technologies, LLC, Ray, PLANMECA OY, VATECH, i-CAT, Dentsply Sirona, Owandy Radiology, Danaher ( KaVo Kerr , Gendex, PaloDEx Group), Cefla S.C. (NewTom S.C), and J. MORITA CORP.

Grand View Research has segmented the global FPD-based X-ray for CBCT market on the basis of application, products, end-use, and region:

FPD-based X-ray for CBCT Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Dental Implantology Orthodontics Oral Surgery Endodontics Periodontology Other Dental Applications ENT Orthopedics Others

FPD-based X-ray for CBCT Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Sitting Standing Lying Down

FPD-based X-ray for CBCT End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Clinics Diagnostics Centers Others

FPD-based X-ray for CBCT Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



