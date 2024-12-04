FPGA-Accelerated LLMs: The Future of AI Inferencing is Here

News provided byAchronix
Explore Breakthroughs in AI Hardware at Our LinkedIn Live Webinar
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in FPGA-based hardware accelerator devices and high-performance eFPGA IP, is excited to announce an upcoming LinkedIn Live Webinar in collaboration with Google and Myrtle.ai and moderated by Alex Woodie, Managing Editor - BIGDatawire. The demand for energy-efficient, high-performance hardware is reshaping AI inferencing as large language models (LLMs), like Llama3, continue to revolutionize natural language processing. Join us at "The Rise of FPGA-Accelerated LLMs" LinkedIn Live webinar to dive into the transformative role of FPGA acceleration in AI workloads.
Event Details:
- Title: The Rise of FPGA-Accelerated LLMs
- Date: December 11, 2024
- Time: 9:30 AM PST
- Duration: 60 minutes
- Platform: LinkedIn Live
- Registration: Reserve Your Spot Here
What You'll Learn:
- Discover how FPGAs unlock unprecedented efficiency and performance for LLMs.
- See Achronix Speedster7t FPGAs in action, outperforming traditional GPUs in AI applications.
- Watch a demo of Llama3 models running on FPGA technology.
- Gain insights from Google perspective regarding challenges and solutions to meet generative AI workloads needs, now and into the future.
- Engage in an exclusive Q&A session with experts from Achronix, Myrtle.ai, and Google to explore the next wave of AI innovation.
Featured Speakers:
- Nick Ilyadis, VP Product Planning, Achronix
- Sarthak Singh, Engineer, Google
- Tom Lagatta, Executive Chairman, Myrtle.ai
- Moderator: Alex Woodie, Managing Editor, BIGDatawire
Why You Should Attend:
- Understand how FPGAs compare to GPUs in tackling AI challenges.
- Explore real-world use cases, including automatic speech recognition, language translation, and closed captioning.
- Gain a competitive edge by learning about emerging AI hardware technologies shaping the industry.
Who Should Attend?
This webinar is ideal for AI/ML engineers, CTOs, and technology decision-makers eager to stay ahead in AI inferencing and discover cutting-edge hardware solutions.
Don't Miss Out!
Secure your spot today and join us for this must-attend discussion on the future of AI hardware. Register Here
About Achronix:
Achronix is a global leader in FPGA-based hardware solutions, enabling unmatched acceleration for AI, networking, and data-intensive workloads. Products include the Speedster®7t FPGA family, Speedcore™ eFPGA IP, and VectorPath® accelerator cards, all supported by Achronix ACE software tools. Founded in 2004, Achronix has a proven track record of innovation and market leadership in the semiconductor industry.
For more information, please visit www.achronix.com
Media Contact:
Jay Aggarwal
Sr. Director of Product Marketing, Achronix
[email protected]
(408) 889-4100
SOURCE Achronix
