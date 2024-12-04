FPGA-Accelerated LLMs: The Future of AI Inferencing is Here

Achronix

Dec 04, 2024

Explore Breakthroughs in AI Hardware at Our LinkedIn Live Webinar

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in FPGA-based hardware accelerator devices and high-performance eFPGA IP, is excited to announce an upcoming LinkedIn Live Webinar in collaboration with Google and Myrtle.ai and moderated by Alex Woodie, Managing Editor - BIGDatawire. The demand for energy-efficient, high-performance hardware is reshaping AI inferencing as large language models (LLMs), like Llama3, continue to revolutionize natural language processing. Join us at "The Rise of FPGA-Accelerated LLMs" LinkedIn Live webinar to dive into the transformative role of FPGA acceleration in AI workloads.

Event Details:

  • Title: The Rise of FPGA-Accelerated LLMs
  • Date: December 11, 2024
  • Time: 9:30 AM PST
  • Duration: 60 minutes
  • Platform: LinkedIn Live
  • Registration: Reserve Your Spot Here

What You'll Learn:

  • Discover how FPGAs unlock unprecedented efficiency and performance for LLMs.
  • See Achronix Speedster7t FPGAs in action, outperforming traditional GPUs in AI applications.
  • Watch a demo of Llama3 models running on FPGA technology.
  • Gain insights from Google perspective regarding challenges and solutions to meet generative AI workloads needs, now and into the future.
  • Engage in an exclusive Q&A session with experts from Achronix, Myrtle.ai, and Google to explore the next wave of AI innovation.

Featured Speakers:

  • Nick Ilyadis, VP Product Planning, Achronix
  • Sarthak Singh, Engineer, Google
  • Tom Lagatta, Executive Chairman, Myrtle.ai
  • Moderator: Alex Woodie, Managing Editor, BIGDatawire

Why You Should Attend:

  • Understand how FPGAs compare to GPUs in tackling AI challenges.
  • Explore real-world use cases, including automatic speech recognition, language translation, and closed captioning.
  • Gain a competitive edge by learning about emerging AI hardware technologies shaping the industry.

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is ideal for AI/ML engineers, CTOs, and technology decision-makers eager to stay ahead in AI inferencing and discover cutting-edge hardware solutions.

Don't Miss Out!

Secure your spot today and join us for this must-attend discussion on the future of AI hardware. Register Here

About Achronix:
Achronix is a global leader in FPGA-based hardware solutions, enabling unmatched acceleration for AI, networking, and data-intensive workloads. Products include the Speedster®7t FPGA family, Speedcore™ eFPGA IP, and VectorPath® accelerator cards, all supported by Achronix ACE software tools. Founded in 2004, Achronix has a proven track record of innovation and market leadership in the semiconductor industry.

For more information, please visit www.achronix.com

Media Contact:
Jay Aggarwal
Sr. Director of Product Marketing, Achronix
[email protected]
(408) 889-4100

SOURCE Achronix

