FPGA-Accelerated LLMs: The Future of AI Inferencing is Here

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in FPGA-based hardware accelerator devices and high-performance eFPGA IP, is excited to announce an upcoming LinkedIn Live Webinar in collaboration with Google and Myrtle.ai and moderated by Alex Woodie, Managing Editor - BIGDatawire. The demand for energy-efficient, high-performance hardware is reshaping AI inferencing as large language models (LLMs), like Llama3, continue to revolutionize natural language processing. Join us at "The Rise of FPGA-Accelerated LLMs" LinkedIn Live webinar to dive into the transformative role of FPGA acceleration in AI workloads.

Event Details:

Title: The Rise of FPGA-Accelerated LLMs

Date: December 11, 2024

Time: 9:30 AM PST

Duration: 60 minutes

Platform: LinkedIn Live

What You'll Learn:

Discover how FPGAs unlock unprecedented efficiency and performance for LLMs.

See Achronix Speedster7t FPGAs in action, outperforming traditional GPUs in AI applications.

Watch a demo of Llama3 models running on FPGA technology.

Gain insights from Google perspective regarding challenges and solutions to meet generative AI workloads needs, now and into the future.

Engage in an exclusive Q&A session with experts from Achronix, Myrtle.ai, and Google to explore the next wave of AI innovation.

Featured Speakers:

Nick Ilyadis , VP Product Planning, Achronix

Sarthak Singh , Engineer, Google

Tom Lagatta , Executive Chairman, Myrtle.ai

Moderator: Alex Woodie , Managing Editor, BIGDatawire

Why You Should Attend:

Understand how FPGAs compare to GPUs in tackling AI challenges.

Explore real-world use cases, including automatic speech recognition, language translation, and closed captioning.

Gain a competitive edge by learning about emerging AI hardware technologies shaping the industry.

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is ideal for AI/ML engineers, CTOs, and technology decision-makers eager to stay ahead in AI inferencing and discover cutting-edge hardware solutions.

About Achronix:

Achronix is a global leader in FPGA-based hardware solutions, enabling unmatched acceleration for AI, networking, and data-intensive workloads. Products include the Speedster®7t FPGA family, Speedcore™ eFPGA IP, and VectorPath® accelerator cards, all supported by Achronix ACE software tools. Founded in 2004, Achronix has a proven track record of innovation and market leadership in the semiconductor industry.

For more information, please visit www.achronix.com

