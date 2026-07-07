FPL, Florida Prepaid College Foundation Expand Scholarships for 2,000 Students in High-Need Communities

$4.2 million investment leveraged into more than $14 million in scholarships and mentorship for students in Florida's highest-poverty communities through 2031

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Prepaid College Foundation today announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) to deliver a total of 2,000 college scholarships worth more than $14 million for students in Florida's highest-poverty communities—made possible by a $4.2 million investment from the NextEra Energy Foundation and $10 million of value produced through the Florida Prepaid College Foundation's scalable college access solutions.

Through this renewed commitment, the NextEra Energy Foundation, a corporate foundation of NextEra Energy Inc. and FPL, will contribute $2.1 million to fund 1,000 additional two-year college scholarships over the next five years through the Path to Prosperity Scholarship Program. Combined with the initial phase of the partnership, this expansion brings the program's total to 2,000 scholarships for students in Florida's highest-poverty communities.

In partnership with the Florida Chamber Foundation, the program addresses one of the root causes of generational poverty—lack of access to education—by creating a clear, supported pathway to college for students in underserved communities.

"At FPL, we believe strong communities start with access to opportunity," said Juliet Roulhac, Senior Director of External Affairs and Corporate Philanthropy for Florida Power & Light Company. "Through our continued partnership with the Florida Prepaid College Foundation, we are investing in students who have the potential to succeed but may lack the financial means to pursue higher education. By combining scholarships with mentorship, we are not only supporting individual students; we are building a stronger, more resilient future for the communities we serve."

Today, more than 700,000 children in Florida live in poverty, with nearly half concentrated in just 15% of ZIP codes. These communities face disproportionately high barriers to academic success, health outcomes and economic mobility.

The Path to Prosperity Scholarship Program is designed to change that trajectory, pairing financial support with sustained mentoring to help students succeed in high school, graduate and continue their education.

"The Florida Prepaid College Foundation is committed to ensuring that every Florida student has a pathway to education beyond high school," said Cynthia O'Connell, Director of the Florida Prepaid College Foundation. "FPL's continued investment allows us to reach students in the communities that need it most and provide not only financial support, but the guidance and mentorship that help turn college aspirations into reality."

Eligible students must demonstrate academic effort and resilience while remaining crime-free and drug-free and overcoming significant life challenges. In addition to financial support, scholarship recipients receive ongoing mentorship throughout high school.

The Florida Prepaid College Foundation and Florida Chamber Foundation partner with Boys & Girls Clubs Florida Alliance, Big Brothers Big Sisters Association of Florida, and Take Stock in Children to identify students and provide mentoring support. Scholarships can be used at Florida public colleges and universities, as well as technical, trade, and vocational institutions.

Learn more about the Path to Prosperity Scholarship Program and the Florida Prepaid College Foundation at www.pathtoprosperityscholarship.com.

About the Florida Prepaid College Foundation

Since its founding in 1990, the Foundation has committed to giving aspiring students the opportunity to build a better future for themselves and our state by providing college scholarships funded through partnerships with individuals, businesses, educational foundations and the Florida Legislature. The Foundation administers several innovative scholarship programs, including Project STARS and the new Challenge Match Scholarship Programs, designed to help students achieve their dream of earning a college education. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than 57,000 Florida Prepaid College Plan scholarships, and more than 33,000 Foundation scholarship recipients have gone to college using their benefits. The Foundation is the 501(c)(3) direct support organization for the Florida Prepaid College Board. To learn more about the Florida Prepaid College Foundation, visit here.

SOURCE The Florida Prepaid College Board