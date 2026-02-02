FPV Military Drones Emerge as High-Growth Defense Technology Signaling Multi-Billion-Dollar Revenue Opportunity

Unmanned FPV Platforms Emerge as Value-Creation Engine in Defense Markets Accelerating Deployment Supporting Revenue Scale and Shareholder Upside





NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - First Person View ("FPV") drones are redefining unmanned aerial capabilities within the defense sector, delivering immersive, real-time situational awareness and unmatched maneuverability in contested environments. Unlike traditional line-of-sight or autonomous UAVs, FPV drones stream first-hand video back to operators, enabling precision navigation for reconnaissance, target acquisition, and tactical strike roles. This unique combination of agility and cost-efficiency is driving militaries around the world to expand procurement, accelerate adoption, and integrate FPV platforms into layered force structures that emphasize speed, data, and decisive action. Active Companies in the Drone/UAV industries today include Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS).

The broader military drone market — of which FPV systems are a rapidly growing segment — is experiencing robust expansion, with several industry forecasts projecting strong revenue growth over the coming decade. For example, multiple market analyses estimate that the global military drone market could more than double in value through the early 2030s, with projections ranging from roughly USD 24 billion in 2025 to over USD 50 billion by 2032 at double-digit growth rates, and other longer-term forecasts showing continued expansion approaching the mid-2030s. Parallel research on the broader FPV drone market — incorporating both commercial and tactical applications — suggests potential growth from the low billions today to a multibillion-dollar industry by 2035. These figures reflect increasing defense budgets globally, rising demand for low-signature ISR and strike capabilities, and technological advances in AI navigation and resilient communications.

For investors, FPV drones represent an intersection of defense modernization and disruptive technology adoption, presenting both strategic value and compelling commercial opportunity. Investment interest is mounting in companies that supply FPV airframes, secure control systems, advanced sensors, autonomy software, and hardened communications links — all mission-critical components as militaries transition toward agile, networked unmanned systems. With forecasted market size expansion and accelerating procurement cycles, the FPV drone segment is poised to generate substantial defense revenue streams and deliver long-term growth in an era where unmanned platforms are increasingly central to operational effectiveness.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) to Provide Draganfly Flex FPV Drones and Training to US Air Force Special Operations Command Units in Partnership with DelMar Aerospace - Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8A) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer of drone solutions, software, and robotics, today announced a strategic training partnership and award with DelMar Aerospace Corporation, the leading provider of advanced uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) training, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), in support of U.S. government customers.

The partnership brings together Draganfly's operationally proven uncrewed platforms with DelMar Aerospace's expertise in delivering cutting-edge, mission-relevant UAS instruction to government operators. Initial training activities include advanced First Person View (FPV) UAS instruction supporting US Air Force operators requiring tactical surveillance combined with optional lethality.

The award is to provide Draganfly Flex FPV Advanced Payload Drones to US Air Force Special Operations Command Units. Training will take place at DelMar Aerospace's Camp Pendleton UAS range training facility, a controlled environment purpose-built to support advanced instruction that replicates a range of battlefield scenarios. The first training cohort is scheduled to begin in mid-February.

Draganfly's FLEX APV serves as the modular backbone for future small UAS configurations, uniquely capable of meeting evolving Department of War operational requirements from Drone Dominance to Special Operations. The FLEX APV architecture enables rapid adaptation across mission sets and widespread unit adoption via a common training and sustainment baseline.

"Our shared focus is on readiness and combat capability," said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. "Partnering with DelMar Aerospace ensures operators are training on systems and tactics designed for real-world conditions, with the Flex's modularity and reliability required to adapt as missions and threats evolve."

DelMar Aerospace will lead instruction delivery, curriculum development, and standards alignment, ensuring training remains tactically relevant while compliant with U.S. Government contracting and security requirements.

"This collaboration is about developing operators who are prepared to employ uncrewed systems effectively in demanding environments," said Stanley Springer, DelMar Aerospace's Chief Operating Officer. "Our focus is disciplined training grounded in combat proven TTPs and operational realism."

This announcement reflects ongoing work in support of U.S. Government programs. Specific operational details are not being disclosed. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for DPRO by visiting: https://draganfly.com/news/

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, will host an Innovation Day on Friday, February 27, 2026, at Red Cat's facilities in West Palm Beach, Florida. The event will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET and conclude by 2:30 p.m. ET.

At Innovation Day, Red Cat's leadership team will provide corporate updates and an overview of its product roadmap and market opportunities. The event will also feature live demonstrations of its new maritime division, Blue Ops, showcasing Red Cat's strategic vision and innovation that underpins its approach to serving the defense drone market. There will be a live Q&A session following the presentations.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) recently announced it has received a $2.1 million purchase order supporting domestically assembled drone systems for defense and government applications.

The order reflects continued customer demand and a growing cadence of orders received in recent months as programs move into execution. The full $2.1 million order is expected to be fulfilled across the first and second quarters of this year, supported by existing manufacturing capacity and inventory readiness.

The order includes Rotor Riot Brave flight controllers and Brave ESCs, Fat Shark Aura analog cameras, Aura video transmitters (VTX), and HDO+ headsets, as well as motors, for integration into customer drone platforms operating under compressed government timelines.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) recently announced that its Optimus drone, provided by subsidiary, American Robotics, has been granted Blue List status by the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA). The Optimus drone is now listed within the Department of War's (DoW) authoritative directory of approved, secure, and NDAA-compliant commercial unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and components. Building on the former DIU Blue UAS Cleared List, the DCMA Blue List creates a centralized rapid acquisition marketplace.

The Blue List identifies unmanned aerial systems that meet the DoW's rigorous standards for cybersecurity, supply-chain integrity, and operational reliability. Inclusion on the Blue List confirms that the Optimus drone satisfies these requirements for defense and government procurement and enables agencies to reduce acquisition friction, accelerate contracting timelines, and more rapidly deploy this trusted, U.S.-compliant platform in national-security and critical-infrastructure missions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in defense, national security, and global markets, announced recently the grand opening of its new 55,000-square-foot state-of-the-art hypersonic and "Other" system manufacturing and payload integration facility in Princess Anne, Maryland.

The advanced facility will significantly enhance Kratos' capabilities to support launch operations and hypersonic testing for the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed (MACH-TB) 2.0 program and other customers from agencies including the U.S. Navy, US Air Force, DARPA, and the Missile Defense Agency.

