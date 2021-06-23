FPX & Intelliquip Named a "Leader" by Global Advisory and Consulting Firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its Market Analysis SPARK Matrix: Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Solutions 2021
Jun 23, 2021, 10:00 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FPX & Intelliquip is named a "Leader" by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its SPARK Matrix: Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Solutions 2021 report. Offering detailed market analysis of 16 CPQ vendors, the report places FPX & Intelliquip in the Leader category among other prominent technology providers based on FPX & Intelliquip's unique solution offering of Advanced Digital Product Selection integrated to the CPQ application. As the only vendor offering an "SCPQ" solution, FPX & Intelliquip stands apart by enabling its customers – manufacturers, distributors, and sellers of mechanical equipment – to rapidly and accurately Select, Configure, Price, and Quote complex products and equipment such as pumps, valves, compressors, flow meters, and others, as well as track sales and forecast using its proprietary Business Intelligence (BI) module.
"FPX Intelliquip, with its comprehensive, purpose-built technology for mechanical equipment manufacturers, hyper-vertical approach to CPQ, mobile-responsive and intuitive UI promoting configuration from anywhere on any device, and the ability to search for products based on the requirements or conditions of service of the user, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Configure, Price, and Quote market", said Pallavi Bothra, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, FPX Intelliquip is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global Configure, Price, and Quote market."
Click here to receive a copy of the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Solutions 2021.
About FPX & Intelliquip
FPX & Intelliquip is a leading SaaS provider serving mechanical equipment manufacturers and distributors with more than 200,000 global users spanning 182 countries quoting over $40B through the platform. For more than 30 years, FPX has focused on delivering Select-Configure-Price-Quote solutions purpose-built to the unique requirements of the manufacturers and sellers of pumps, compressors, motors, valves, and much more. For more information on how FPX & Intelliquip enables manufacturers and distributors of mechanical equipment to quote and sell faster, more efficiently, and more profitably, visit www.fpx.com or www.intelliquip.com.
SOURCE FPX, LLC
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article