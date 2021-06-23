FPX & Intelliquip Named a "Leader" by Global Advisory and Consulting Firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its Market Analysis SPARK Matrix: Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Solutions 2021

"FPX Intelliquip, with its comprehensive, purpose-built technology for mechanical equipment manufacturers, hyper-vertical approach to CPQ, mobile-responsive and intuitive UI promoting configuration from anywhere on any device, and the ability to search for products based on the requirements or conditions of service of the user, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Configure, Price, and Quote market", said Pallavi Bothra, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, FPX Intelliquip is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global Configure, Price, and Quote market."