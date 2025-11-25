Fr8qu8ncy & The Omniverse City Announce Digital Merch Drop Into Fortnite -- Unlocking New Monetization for Talent, Brands & Creators

Unlike decorative cosmetics, the items carry gameplay utility, offering enhanced experiences while enabling creators and brands to generate revenue through digital skins, branded gear, collectibles, and connected Web Shops powered by Epic's payment rails.

Fr8qu8ncy and Omniverse City today announced a groundbreaking new revenue channel inside Epic Games' Fortnite, introducing digital merch, character skins and functional, sellable gameplay items for creators, artists, producers, talent and consumer brands.

As a certified Epic Games developer, The Omniverse City will integrate these items directly into RAW City Roleplay, one of the platform's fastest-growing cultural and commerce hubs.

"Fortnite has positioned itself to be in the right place at the right time. We are here to be a bridge between the business world and the gaming world," said Charlene Nichols, CEO of The Omniverse City, "By enabling creators and brands to sell functional digital items directly in our experiences, we're opening the door to real revenue and raw data in gaming."

The first wave of digital merch drops is scheduled for December, marking the beginning of a continuous rollout of branded skins, tools, gear, and sellable items designed to elevate both gameplay and brand engagement.

Transforming Fortnite Into a Monetization Ecosystem

This collaboration shifts Fortnite from a marketing-only environment into a full-scale monetization ecosystem, enabling brands and talent to earn revenue through:

Digital skins and cosmetics

Branded gear, vehicles, tools, and functional gameplay items

Collectibles, power-ups, and experience upgrades

Connected Web Shops powered by Epic's payment rails

In-experience virtual retail, product placement, and roleplay utility items

"This is the future of commerce," said Emery Morrison, President of Fr8qu8ncy. "Our mission is to give talent, creators, and brands new, real and meaningful revenue streams. The first wave hitting in late December is just the beginning. Dropping digital merch and functional items inside RAW City Roleplay allows anyone, from artists to CPG brands to participate in the next wave of entertainment, culture and digital retail."

Market Opportunity

With more than 600 million global player accounts and the #1 youth gaming audience — as highlighted in Bring Your Brand Into Fortnite: Unlocking New Revenue Streams — Fortnite presents an unparalleled opportunity for digital retail and always-on engagement.

About Fr8qu8ncy

Fr8qu8ncy is a marketing cultural connector and creative platform that builds authentic partnerships across entertainment, tech, and media. Known for high-impact events and editorial innovation, Fr8qu8ncy empowers talent and brands to amplify their voices and unlock new revenue streams.

About The Omniverse City

The Omniverse City is a certified Epic Games developer and immersive experience creator, building cultural and commerce-driven worlds inside Fortnite. Its flagship experience, RAW 98. City Roleplay is one of the fastest-growing hubs for digital retail, brand engagement, and creator monetization.

For partnership inquiries, brand integrations, and digital merch drops, contact:

Fr8qu8ncy Media – [email protected]

Omniverse City – [email protected]

