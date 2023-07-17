Frac Sand Market to grow by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026|Athabasca Minerals Inc., Atlas Sand Co. LLC, Badger Mining Corp., and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frac sand market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Athabasca Minerals Inc., Atlas Sand Co. LLC, Badger Mining Corp., CARBO Ceramics Inc., Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material Group Co. Ltd., Covia Holdings LLC, Diversity Technologies Corp., Emerge Energy Services LP, FEECO International Inc., Hi Crush Inc., Permian Frac Sand LLC, Preferred Proppants LLC, SCR Sibelco NV, Sierra Frac Sand LLC, SmartSand Inc., Source Energy Services Ltd., US Silica Holdings Inc., Victory Nickel Inc., and Vista Proppants and Logistics.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frac Sand Market 2022-2026

Frac sand market Insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Athabasca Minerals Inc., Atlas Sand Co. LLC, Badger Mining Corp., CARBO Ceramics Inc., Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material Group Co. Ltd., Covia Holdings LLC, Diversity Technologies Corp., Emerge Energy Services LP, FEECO International Inc., Hi Crush Inc., Permian Frac Sand LLC, Preferred Proppants LLC, SCR Sibelco NV, Sierra Frac Sand LLC, SmartSand Inc., Source Energy Services Ltd., US Silica Holdings Inc., Victory Nickel Inc., and Vista Proppants and Logistics, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type (White frac and Brown frac), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Frac sand market - Customer Landscape

Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Frac Sand Market – Market Dynamics

Key Frac Sand Market Driver

The growth of the frac sand market is driven by the abundance of unconventional oil and gas resources. Unconventional resources, including oil and natural gas found in shale, tight formations, and oil sands, require different techniques to enhance production rates as they lose their natural flow pressure faster than conventional resources. These unconventional sources have lower permeability, making it challenging for oil and gas to flow through the hydrocarbon-bearing formations. Unlike conventional resources that are depleting rapidly, unconventional resources are abundant in countries such as the US, Canada, China, and Argentina. For example, in 2020, the US EIA reported proven reserves of natural gas at 473.3 tcf, showing a decline of 4.5% compared to 495.4 tcf in 2019. This availability of abundant unconventional resources drives the growth of the frac sand market during the forecast period.

Key Frac Sand Market Trend

The growth of the frac sand market is supported by the increasing petroleum refining activities. The oil and gas and petrochemical industries have experienced significant growth in recent years due to the rising global population and energy demand. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), global consumption of petroleum and other liquid fuels such as gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and liquefied petroleum gas reached 95.3 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2021, compared to 98.55 mbpd in 2017. Several major refinery expansions are planned or under construction and expected to be completed during the forecast period. Additionally, the global oil and gas industry is projected to witness further refinery expansions in the future. As the demand for petroleum refining increases and oil refinery capacity continues to grow, the frac sand market is expected to benefit from these trends and experience growth during the forecast period.

Key Frac Sand Market Challenge

The growth of the frac sand market is hindered by the increasing reliance on renewable energy sources. Renewable energy sources are considered cleaner, sustainable, and less carbon-intensive, leading many countries to shift their focus from conventional fuels to renewables in order to mitigate environmental impact. The consumption of renewable energy, including solar, hydropower, and wind, has been steadily increasing. According to the IEA, renewables accounted for 25% of global power demand in 2018, and this share is projected to reach 30% by 2023. The US government has also been supporting the adoption of renewable energy through initiatives like the solar investment tax credit (ITC), which provides tax incentives for solar energy system installation. The growing dependence on renewables is expected to reduce the consumption of conventional fossil fuels such as oil and gas, thereby impacting oil and gas exploration and production activities. As a result, the emphasis on renewable energy sources poses a challenge to the growth of the global frac sand market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Frac Sand Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the frac sand market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the frac sand market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the frac sand market across North America, Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of frac sand market vendors

Frac Sand Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 65% Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, China, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Athabasca Minerals Inc., Atlas Sand Co. LLC, Badger Mining Corp., CARBO Ceramics Inc., Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material Group Co. Ltd., Covia Holdings LLC, Diversity Technologies Corp., Emerge Energy Services LP, FEECO International Inc., Hi Crush Inc., Permian Frac Sand LLC, Preferred Proppants LLC, SCR Sibelco NV, Sierra Frac Sand LLC, SmartSand Inc., Source Energy Services Ltd., US Silica Holdings Inc., Victory Nickel Inc., and Vista Proppants and Logistics Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 White frac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on White frac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on White frac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on White frac - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on White frac - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Brown frac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Brown frac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Brown frac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Brown frac - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Brown frac - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 70: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 74: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 75: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 76: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 77: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 78: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 79: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 80: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Badger Mining Corp.

Exhibit 81: Badger Mining Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Badger Mining Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: Badger Mining Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 CARBO Ceramics Inc.

CARBO Ceramics Inc.
Exhibit 84: CARBO Ceramics Inc. - Overview

Ceramics Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 85: CARBO Ceramics Inc. - Business segments

Ceramics Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: CARBO Ceramics Inc. - Key offerings

Ceramics Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: CARBO Ceramics Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Covia Holdings LLC

Exhibit 88: Covia Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 89: Covia Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Covia Holdings LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Emerge Energy Services LP

Exhibit 91: Emerge Energy Services LP - Overview



Exhibit 92: Emerge Energy Services LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: Emerge Energy Services LP - Key offerings

10.7 Hi Crush Inc.

Exhibit 94: Hi Crush Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Hi Crush Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Hi Crush Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Sibelco Group

Exhibit 97: Sibelco Group - Overview



Exhibit 98: Sibelco Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Sibelco Group - Key offerings

10.9 Sierra Frac Sand LLC

Exhibit 100: Sierra Frac Sand LLC - Overview



Exhibit 101: Sierra Frac Sand LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Sierra Frac Sand LLC - Key offerings

10.10 SmartSand Inc.

Exhibit 103: SmartSand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: SmartSand Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: SmartSand Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Source Energy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Source Energy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Source Energy Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Source Energy Services Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 US Silica Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 109: US Silica Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: US Silica Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: US Silica Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: US Silica Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 113: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 114: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 115: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 116: Research methodology



Exhibit 117: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 118: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 119: List of abbreviations

