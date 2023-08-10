Frac Stack Market size to grow by USD 9,506.94 million from 2022 to 2027; Increasing demand for unconventional oil and natural gas resources boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frac stack market size is set to grow by USD 9,506.94 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for unconventional oil and gas resources. Unconventional oil and gas resources refer to the oil and gas resources present in shale and tight formations and oil sands. There is an increasing tendency for unconventional hydrocarbon resources to make their natural pressure flow faster in comparison to conventional hydrocarbon resources. Additionally, there is a growing demand for the use of various techniques to enhance the production rate. Factors such as the rising popularity of unconventional energy sources over the past years, coupled with their excess availability in many countries including the US, Canada, China, and Argentina drive the market growth-Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frac Stack Market

The frac stack market covers the following areas:

Frac Stack Market Sizing

Frac Stack Market Forecast

Frac Stack Market Analysis

The report on the frac stack market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Frac Stack Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant trends influencing the market growth

The increasing demand for the adoption of green fracking methods is an emerging trend in the market. There is increasing adoption of green fracking methods by various energy technology providers to minimize the negative impact of fracking on the environment. Furthermore, several market players are utilizing environmentally friendly fracking methods, including recycled water or brine pumped from underground instead of freshwater for fracturing. These fracking methods are used to minimize environmental hazards. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Increasing environmental concerns regarding the hydraulic fracturing processes is a significant challenge hindering market growth. There is growing concern regarding several environmental issues associated with the hydraulic process including the threat of methane leaks and water pollution and large quantities of water used during hydraulic fracturing. For example, the hydraulic fracturing process also contaminates underground water reserves due to the injection of chemicals into the shale oil reservoir during fracturing. Hence, such factors can impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Frac Stack Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (onshore and offshore), type (horizontal, deviated, and vertical), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa).

The market share growth in the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the main factors which is significantly fuelling the growth of this segment is the lower operating cost of onshore exploration and production operations when compared to the offshore segment. There is a rising demand for onshore E&P projects to gain profit margins as offshore operations needs advanced technologies and equipment such as a frac stack. For Instance, all the leading unconventional oil and gas producing countries, and unconventional resources, including the dominant shale plays in the US, Vaca Muerta plays in Argentina, and oil sands in Canada, are located and extracted onshore. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

AWC Frac Technology

Baker Hughes Co.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

CCSC Petroleum Equipment Co. Ltd.

Covenant Testing Technologies LLC

Halliburton Co.

Jiangsu Hongxun Oil Equipment Co. Ltd.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Moto Mechanics Argentina SA

Oil States International Inc.

REIN PROCESS EQUIPMENT JIANGSU CO. LTD.

CO. LTD. Schlumberger Ltd.

SHAANXI KERGY MECHANICAL EQUIPMENT CO. LTD.

KERGY MECHANICAL EQUIPMENT CO. LTD. Sunnda Corp.

Trican Well Service Ltd.

Universal Wellhead Services Holdings LLC

Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

Yancheng Qihang Petroleum Machinery Co. Ltd.

Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.

Company Offerings

AWC Frac Technology: The company offers frac stacks such as Manual Frac Valves and Hydraulic Frac Valves.

The company offers frac stacks such as Manual Frac Valves and Hydraulic Frac Valves. Baker Hughes Co: The company offers frac stacks such as PERF-FRAQ.

The company offers frac stacks such as PERF-FRAQ. Calfrac Well Services Ltd: The company offers frac stacks for vertical oil and natural gas wells.

Frac Stack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,506.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Australia, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AWC Frac Technology, Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CCSC Petroleum Equipment Co. Ltd., Covenant Testing Technologies LLC, Halliburton Co., Jiangsu Hongxun Oil Equipment Co. Ltd., KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., Moto Mechanics Argentina SA, Oil States International Inc., REIN PROCESS EQUIPMENT JIANGSU CO. LTD., Schlumberger Ltd., SHAANXI KERGY MECHANICAL EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., Sunnda Corp., Trican Well Service Ltd., Universal Wellhead Services Holdings LLC, Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc., Yancheng Qihang Petroleum Machinery Co. Ltd., and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

