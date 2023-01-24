Fracking water treatment market size to increase by USD 1,208.4 million: Market research insights highlight the increasing consumption of natural gas as a key driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the fracking water treatment market will witness a YOY growth of 4.06% between 2022 and 2023. The market is segmented by application (treatment and recycle and deep well injection), end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The fracking water treatment market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,208.4 million at a CAGR of 4.18% from 2022 to 2027 - Request a sample report

The global fracking water treatment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various strategies to compete in the market. The market comprises some well-established players that are involved in designing and manufacturing solutions that support fracking water treatment. These vendors are investing significantly in research and development to introduce better offerings in the market and expand their customer base. Some of the strategies adopted by vendors to strengthen their position are M&A and strategic partnerships.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Anguil Environmental Systems

Aquatech International LLC

Baker Hughes Co.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

ChampionX Corp.

Cudd Energy Services

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Filtra Systems Co

Fluence Corp. Ltd.

Halliburton Co.

Industrie De Nora Spa

LiqTech International Inc.

OriginClear Inc.

Fracking water treatment market - Geographical analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the fracking water treatment market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will account for 85% of the global market growth.

Companies use recycled water in their operations due to the high rate of adoption of the hydraulic fracturing process. The amount of water required in hydraulic fracturing is higher than the quantity of water available. Therefore, there is a rise in demand for the installation of water treatment facilities in drilling areas where the hydraulic fracturing process is used. In addition, the hydraulic fracturing process involves the use of several harmful chemicals such as arsenic, lead, and mercury. These factors increase the need for water treatment facilities, which is propelling the growth of the market in the region.

Fracking water treatment market - Key segment analysis

The treatment and recycle segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for water supply across the world. Adverse environmental conditions such as droughts have also increased the demand for water treatment. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Fracking water treatment market - Key market drivers & challenges

The increasing consumption of natural gas is driving the market growth. The use of natural gas in fertilizer plants, power generation units, and the petrochemical, transportation, residential, and commercial sectors has increased significantly in major natural gas-producing countries such as China and the US. The demand for natural gas as a transportation fuel is also increasing, especially in developing countries such as India. This will increase the demand for more offshore and onshore oil and gas projects. These factors will lead to a high demand for hydraulic fracturing as well as fracking water treatment equipment to access unconventional gas reserves, such as shale gas, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Uncertainty in crude oil prices is challenging the market growth. Price volatility compels oil and gas companies to cancel or delay planned investments. A continuous fall in crude oil prices can triggering a massive withdrawal of investments, which reduces the profitability of upstream oil and gas companies. Uncertainties in global crude oil prices adversely affect E&P activities, which negatively impacts the demand for fracking water treatment equipment required for hydraulic fracturing processes. Such factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this fracking water treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fracking water treatment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fracking water treatment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fracking water treatment market vendors

Fracking Water Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,208.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 85% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Anguil Environmental Systems, Aquatech International LLC, Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., ChampionX Corp., Cudd Energy Services, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC, EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Filtra Systems Co, Fluence Corp. Ltd., Halliburton Co., Industrie De Nora Spa, LiqTech International Inc., OriginClear Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, WesTech Engineering LLC, and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fracking water treatment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fracking water treatment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By end-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By end-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – By geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Treatment and recycle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Treatment and recycle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Treatment and recycle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Treatment and recycle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Treatment and recycle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Deep well injection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Deep well injection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Deep well injection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Deep well injection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Deep well injection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Exhibit 112: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Overview



Exhibit 113: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key news



Exhibit 115: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Segment focus

12.4 Anguil Environmental Systems

Exhibit 117: Anguil Environmental Systems - Overview



Exhibit 118: Anguil Environmental Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Anguil Environmental Systems - Key offerings

12.5 Aquatech International LLC

Exhibit 120: Aquatech International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 121: Aquatech International LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Aquatech International LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 123: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Cudd Energy Services

Exhibit 128: Cudd Energy Services - Overview



Exhibit 129: Cudd Energy Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Cudd Energy Services - Key offerings

12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 131: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Exhibit 136: EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. - Overview



Exhibit 137: EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. - Key news



Exhibit 139: EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. - Segment focus

12.10 Filtra Systems Co

Exhibit 141: Filtra Systems Co - Overview



Exhibit 142: Filtra Systems Co - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Filtra Systems Co - Key offerings

12.11 Halliburton Co.

Exhibit 144: Halliburton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Halliburton Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Halliburton Co. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Halliburton Co. - Segment focus

12.12 Industrie De Nora Spa

Exhibit 149: Industrie De Nora Spa - Overview



Exhibit 150: Industrie De Nora Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Industrie De Nora Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Industrie De Nora Spa - Segment focus

12.13 LiqTech International Inc.

Exhibit 153: LiqTech International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: LiqTech International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: LiqTech International Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 OriginClear Inc.

Exhibit 156: OriginClear Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: OriginClear Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: OriginClear Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Veolia Environment SA

Exhibit 164: Veolia Environment SA - Overview



Exhibit 165: Veolia Environment SA - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Veolia Environment SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Veolia Environment SA - Segment focus

12.17 WesTech Engineering LLC

Exhibit 168: WesTech Engineering LLC - Overview



Exhibit 169: WesTech Engineering LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: WesTech Engineering LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

