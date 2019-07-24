Fracta and Toho Gas start a Proof of Concept to predict gas pipeline deterioration

Fracta is a US based company, born as a technological venture in the Silicon Valley of California. Fracta utilizes AI, notably Machine Learning to predict the remaining useful life and therefore the optimal replacement time of water main pipes using information of the pipes such as age, material, install year and break history combined with environmental such as soil, weather and population. This information helps Fracta's current over 40 customers in 20 states in the United States of America to maximize their capital expenditure on replacing the correct old pipes with the least remaining useful life.

Toho Gas as an energy provider has strived to provide a stable undisrupted supply and safety to its customers by categorically and methodically replacing the old gas pipes in their system over the years.

To increase the efficiency of Toho Gas's capital expenditure for replacing the old pipes, Fracta will utilize the data collected rigorously by through inspections and compilation of data by Toho Gas on their pipeline in line with Fracta's proprietary environmental database and its cutting edge AI algorithm used in water mains prediction to refine a new algorithm to predict the deterioration of gas pipelines. The PoC is expected to be completed by end of 2019.

Once the PoC for the algorithm is finished and it's shows sufficient accuracy, it will be incorporated into a new gas pipeline deterioration prediction software and hopefully will be deployed within all Japan.

【Toho Gas】

Company name Toho Gas Co., Ltd. Established June 1922 Headquarters 19-18 Sakurada-cho Atsuta-ku, Nagoya, Aichi, Japan Revenue 4.27 Bil USD (FY 2018) Employees 2,759 people（FY 2018） Length of Distribution Pipes About 30,000 km (18,640 miles) Served Households About 2,480,000 (FY 2018) President Yoshiro Tominari Business Description Gas distribution to Aichi, Gifu and Mie prefectures Website https://www.tohogas.co.jp/

【Fracta】

Company name Fracta Established June 2015 Headquarters Redwood City, California, United States of America (Silicon Valley) Employees 35 people（as of Feb 2019） CEO Takashi Kato Business Description Infrastructure deterioration prediction software utilizing AI/ML production Website https://fracta.ai/

