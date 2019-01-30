Fracta Releases New Software To Quantify Financial And Non-Financial Risks Of Water Main Failures

Fracta's approach provides an objective assessment and translates the results into financial terms that water engineers, planners and finance professionals can use to make fast, accurate and capital-efficient risk mitigation decisions about buried water main infrastructure. Request a demonstration today!

"Our interaction with almost 100 water companies over the last 2 years indicated that the industry was ripe for a change in how to approach water main replacement business risk," said Joel Weingarten, Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering. "With our foundation in Machine Learning, it was a natural extension for us to apply it to financial quantification of failures."

Fracta LOF, COF and BRE are part of the Fracta SaaS platform which is fully integrated with Esri's market leading ArcGIS software. Municipal and investor-owned water utilities will be able to assess and visualize the Likelihood of Failure, Consequence of Failure, and Business Risk Exposure associated with aging water distribution water mains.

"Our integrated software platform also provides an architectural framework to readily integrate with other important software applications used by water utilities such as Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS), and Hydraulic Modeling," says Weingarten. "This way utilities can leverage past technology investments."

About Fracta

Fracta is Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Infrastructure. Fracta's SaaS platform uses Machine Learning to visualize, assess and monetize the risk associated with aging water distribution water mains and recommend capital efficient risk mitigation strategies. Utilizing Machine Learning in condition assessments as part of a proper infrastructure asset management program will contribute to the reduction of the economic impacts incurred from water main breaks and help water utilities more efficiently allocate and spend their capital investments. For more information on how to create intelligent infrastructure, visit http://www.fracta.ai.

SOURCE Fracta

Related Links

http://www.fracta.ai

